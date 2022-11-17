Matthew Slater weighed in on Sunday’s rematch with the Jets

patriots

“We want to go out and do what we did last time.” New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) on the bench during a game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Less than three weeks ago, the Patriots beat the Jets 22-17, ending New York’s four-game winning streak and marking New England’s 13th straight win in the game.

Now the two teams are set to meet again in a Week 11 showdown that could be crucial in determining how the ultra-competitive AFC East plays out.

The Jets have made their feelings about the rematch clear as standout rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner told the media last week that he “can’t wait to play [the Patriots] Again.”

His comments echoed those of fellow cornerback DJ Reed, who said “everyone is” happy about the opportunity for a rematch with the Patriots, per nj.com.

The Jets’ speech, however, did not affect at least one New England veteran heading into Sunday’s game.

When asked Tuesday if the discussion added “extra juice” to the rematch, 10-time Pro Bowler Matthew Slater responded wisely.

“Maybe for some. But when you get to my age, every game is important. You don’t need to find extra motivation, there’s plenty of motivation out there. I know for some guys it definitely gives a little extra,” he said. “But if we were [the Jets], I’m sure we would feel the same way. It’s very clear how the two teams feel about each other. It’s very clear what both teams hope to achieve. I understand them chomping at the bit. They want to do things right. We want to go out and do what we did last time.

He acknowledged Sunday’s game would be “difficult,” pointing to the Jets’ improved play under second-year coach Robert Saleh.

“I have a lot of respect for [the Jets]. I think they do a great job. They play the game the right way. You have to respect that,” Slater said. “They are well trained. They have obviously improved a lot this year.

Although Slater doesn’t get drawn into the pregame chat, he’s well aware of the importance of the game.

“There is a lot at stake here. Everyone plays for something, especially in our division,” Slater noted. “So this rivalry is certainly renewed – not that it ever died. The stakes are high. Emotions will be strong. There are a lot of things at stake.”