McConnell vows to ‘stay out’ of ‘highly contested’ 2024 GOP primary

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed Wednesday to “stay out” of the potentially “highly contested” 2024 Republican presidential primary.

“The way I get into this presidential primary season is to stay out of it,” McConnell Told journalists. “I don’t have a dog in this fight. I think it will be a hard-fought nomination contest with other candidates entering.

It’s well known that McConnell wasn’t the biggest supporter of former President Donald Trump, who announced he was running for president on Tuesday night. No other main GOP contender entered the race.

McConnell and Trump often vied for influence over the Republican Party during Trump’s presidency. McConnell and Trump worked together to appoint conservative justices to the courts, but the relationship broke down after Trump was re-elected.

“I think it’s going to be a very contested nomination.” -Leader McConnell on the 2024 GOP primarypic.twitter.com/zHoDDSINKb — jd durkin 🇺🇸🗳 (@jd_durkin) November 16, 2022

McConnell has since remained the GOP leader in the Senate, wielding influence over the Republican conference, which failed to block President Joe Biden’s agenda.

McConnell’s Republican allies in the Senate voted for Democratic legislation, like the infrastructure package and the so-called “Cutting Inflation Act.” Both pieces of legislation have been criticized by experts as likely contributors to inflation.

Trump opposed both packages, promising in his Tuesday campaign announcement to restore “national greatness.”

“We will do whatever it takes to bring honesty and trust back to our elections,” Trump said. “We need a voter ID card, same day voting and we need paper ballots. … And we want all the votes to be counted on election night.

“I will keep America out of stupid and unnecessary foreign wars, as I did for four years before,” Trump continued. “We’re going to rehire every patriot Biden has fired,” Trump said, and “clean up the festering rot of corruption.”

“We will dismantle the Deep State,” Trump promised.

Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.