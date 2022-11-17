Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) won re-election as Senate GOP leader on Tuesday with ten defectors voting for challenger Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).

McConnell received 37 “yes” votes and ten no votes, with one voting senator present.

Votes against McConnell mark the first time he received a “no” vote as leader, a sign that the Republican Party was beginning to turn against his establishment agenda.

“This job is not mine”, McConnell Told journalists after the vote. “Anyone who wants to run for it can feel free to do so. So I am in no way offended to have an opponent or to have a few votes in opposition.

First elected to lead the GOP in 2006, with McConnell’s re-election, he will likely become the longest-serving Senate party leader in history.

Under McConnell’s leadership, the nation struggled.

The national debt rose by more than $20 trillion, illegal immigration persisted, real wages for American workers remained stagnant, Obamacare was signed into law in 2010, major banks were bailed out in 2008, social media companies have silenced individuals without repercussions, and Dr. Anthony Fauci remains irresponsible for allegedly twice lying to Congress.

Only 7% of voters view McConnell favorably, while 81% view him unfavorably, a poll on Wednesday showed.

McConnell’s re-election was contested on Tuesday by Scott, who spoke out against the status quo and for a plan to advance conservative principles. His challenge received considerable support, given that McConnell wields significant power over the conference.

“Despite what armchair quarterbacks will tell you on TV, there is no one responsible for our party’s performance across the country,” Scott blamed McConnell for the midterm election failures. “If you just want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me.”

After Scott announced his offer, McConnell appeared unfazed. “I have the votes. I will be elected”, McConnell Told journalists.

The GOP Senate leadership election also included additional races. McConnell’s management team will be now to be Sen. John Thune (R-SD) as Minority Whip, John Barrasso (R-WY) as Conference Chairman, Joni Ernst (R-IA) as Policy Committee Chairman Senate Republican, Steve Daines (R-MT) as NRSC Chair, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) as Conference Vice Chair.

Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.