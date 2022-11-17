Meta Platforms Appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head of India

Sandhya Devanathan has been with Meta since 2016

–>

New Delhi:

Meta Platforms announced on Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan had been appointed head of India, days after Ajit Mohan left to join rival Snap Inc.

She replaces Ajit Mohan, who left Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, earlier this month.

The announcement also follows news that India’s Director of Public Policy, Rajiv Aggarwal, and India’s Head of WhatsApp, Abhijit Bose, at Meta Platforms resigned earlier this week.

“I am delighted to welcome Sandhya as the new leader for India,” Marne Levine, Chief Commercial Officer of Meta, said in a statement.

“Sandhya has a proven track record of growing businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and creating strong partnerships. We are excited to have her leading Meta’s continued growth. in India,” the statement added.

Ms Devanathan’s appointment comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration tightens legislation controlling big tech companies and Facebook faces regulatory issues in India.

For years, the company has been criticized for not doing more to stop the spread of misinformation and hate speech in India.

Ms. Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and has since helped develop teams in Singapore and Vietnam and Meta’s e-commerce operations across the region.

She moved to Indonesia in 2020 to oversee games for APAC, one of Meta’s leading global verticals.

Ms. Devanathan will step into her new role in January as a member of the APAC leadership team and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC.

“She will return to India to lead the Indian organization and strategy. drive Meta’s revenue growth in key channels in India,” Meta’s statement said.