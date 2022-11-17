Mexican police spot a dog with a human arm in its mouth

Comment this story Comment

MEXICO CITY — Police in southern Mexico said Wednesday they found a dismembered human body after spotting a dog trotting down the street with a human arm in its mouth. It was the third time in the past month that canines were seen in Mexico trotting around with human body parts.

Police in the southern state of Oaxaca said they responded to a call on Wednesday morning about “a black dog with a human arm in its mouth.”

State prosecutors later said the discovery led them to find other dismembered body parts in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca City, the state capital.

The cause of death and the identity of the victim were not immediately known.

In late October, residents of a town in north-central Zacatecas state saw a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth. The police eventually managed to rip the dog’s head off.

In this case, the head and other body parts had been left in an ATM in the town of Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, alongside a message referring to a drug cartel. But before the police could act, a stray dog ​​ran away with the corpse’s head.

Video posted to social media showed the dog trotting down a dark street, holding its head by its neck in its jaws, apparently intending to take it somewhere safe to eat.

Zacatecas has been the scene of a bloody and protracted turf war between local gangs backed by drug cartels from Sinaloa and Jalisco.