Microsoft brings Minesweeper, Solitaire and Wordament to Teams

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corp., speaks during the Meta Connect virtual event in New York City on October 11, 2022.

Next time you’re bored on a Microsoft Teams call, try joining your co-workers in a game of Minesweeper.

Microsoft Wednesday added a collection of casual games to its Teams chat and call service as the company tries to get people to spend more time in the app. Solitaire will also be available, along with a new game called IceBreakers created by Microsoft to help teammates get to know each other.

Microsoft is trying to make Teams the premier work destination, developing a product that exploded during the pandemic, when employees were forced to gather and collaborate virtually. Teams is now available on the most popular devices and desktop software developers, including Adobe and SAP have developed Teams integrations.

By adding games, Microsoft is trying to sprinkle fun into the equation and perhaps even strengthen the bonds at work. Employees can meet remotely to win a game of Minesweeper, a clickable puzzle game that features virtual mines that must be avoided. People can also just watch the entertainment.

“Enhanced spectator mode allows everyone, whether they’re actively playing that round or not, to follow the action and engage with players on screen,” Microsoft vice president Nicole Herskowitz wrote in a blog post. She compared it to the experience of watching “Jeopardy.”

Games are a familiar commodity for Microsoft. In addition to the entire Xbox franchise, which launched in 2001, the company offers a slew of ways to play casual games. The classic game Klondike, for example, is part of the Microsoft Solitaire Collection app for Windows.

In January, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, which publishes first-person shooters in the Call of Duty franchise, for nearly $69 billion. The agreement must first remove regulatory barriers.