Miller Lite and Metro Transit to offer free rides for Sunday’s Vikings game

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Miller Lite and Metro Transit to offer free rides for Sunday’s Vikings game
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Miller Lite Free Rides will partner with Metro Transit in the Twin Cities to offer free transportation for Sunday’s Vikings game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Rides will be free of charge from 1:30 to 9 p.m. on all Metro Transit bus and light rail routes. No fare or coupons will be needed. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m. 

“We love watching communities come together on game days and are proud to offer a program that allows fans to leave their keys at home and celebrate responsibility,” said Tami Garrison, community affairs director for Molson Coors, maker of Miller Lite. 

The Miller Lite Free Ride program was first offered in the Twin Cities in 1997. Since then, the program expanded and has now provided more than eight million people with free access to transportation across the United States, according to a Molson Coors release.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleCORRECTING and REPLACING Fidelity Charitable® Announces Philanthropic NFT Collection “Art of Generosity,” Engaging the Blockchain Community in Giving
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR