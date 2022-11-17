Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pacific Beach road accident

A 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a van spun past him in Pacific Beach on Tuesday, San Diego police said.
The crash happened around 3.20pm on Soledad Mountain Road near Loring Street.
The rider was on a 2005 Suzuki SV650 heading north on Soledad Mountain when a 17-year-old in a 2005 Toyota Sienna drove into the path of the motorcycle, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said. .
The motorcyclist hit the left fender of the van and fell off his bike, police said.
The biker was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including a brain hemorrhage, liver and kidney laceration and an occipital fracture, police said.
He had surgery Tuesday night, Buttle said.
The 17-year-old driver was scratched in the face.
The incident is still under investigation.
California Daily Newspapers