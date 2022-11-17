Myanmar to release Sean Turnell and Vicky Bowman as part of prisoner amnesty, state media says





CNN

—



A former British ambassador, an Australian economist and a Japanese journalist are set to be released by Myanmar’s ruling military junta in an amnesty, along with more than 6,000 other prisoners.

Vicky Bowman, Sean Turnell and Toru Kubota are among 5,774 male and 676 female prisoners released on Myanmar’s National Day, state media reported on Thursday.

The pardons were granted for “humanitarian reasons”, according to media reports, and follow criticism of the junta at a recent summit of Southeast Asian leaders.

Myanmar has been embroiled in political unrest since the military staged a coup in February 2021 arresting civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi – who remains in prison amid a slew of charges that , according to critics, are politically motivated.

Since then, the junta has arrested thousands of people for protesting the military regime as well as a handful of foreigners.

Bowman, who served as the UK’s top diplomat in Myanmar between 2002 and 2006, was arrested and charged with immigration offenses with her Burmese husband in August and sent to the notorious Insein prison in Yangon . Reuters reported that her husband, artist Htein Lin, would also be released under the amnesty.

Australian Turnell, who served as an economic adviser to Suu Kyi’s cabinet, was arrested shortly after the coup and sentenced to three years in prison in September for breaking the country’s Official State Secrets Act in a decision condemned by the Australian government.

Japanese documentary filmmaker Kubota was sentenced to 10 years in prison in October for breaking immigration laws for entering the country on a tourist visa to film protests.

The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said on Thursday it had been informed by authorities that Kubota would be released later in the day.

This is not the first time that the Burmese army frees political prisoners. In October 2021, the military released more than 5,600 people arrested for protesting military rule.

The news comes after Southeast Asian leaders gathered in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, for the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where the conflict in Myanmar was among the topics discussed.

The junta has faced growing criticism in the region after failing to implement a brokered peace plan in April last year.

Myanmar is still part of the ASEAN bloc despite objections from global rights groups. But junta officials were not allowed to send political-level representatives to key events.