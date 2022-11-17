NATO member expected to keep part of Ukrainian airspace – ex-Polish commander – RT World News

This would help save the lives of Polish citizens, according to renowned expert Roman Polko

Retired Polish special forces commander Roman Polko says the country’s air defenses should take responsibility for part of Ukrainian territory, following a deadly missile strike on a village near the border Ukrainian.

Speaking to Radio ZET on Wednesday, Polko, now a popular pundit, suggested that Poland should protect a “strip of airspace extending into Ukrainian territory and build air defense systems”.

“We cannot let Polish citizens die”, he underlined, expressing the hope that the incident would speed up deliveries of defense weapons.

He went on to say that the Polish authorities should strengthen defense capabilities and increase airspace surveillance. “We should inform Russia that Ukraine and…the border belt will be constantly monitored by the NATO alliance and Russian combat assets will be shot down,” he added. Polko added.

Polko also noted that the “unprecedented attack” should encourage NATO to “finally lifting the restrictions” and give Ukraine long-range weapons. According to media reports, the United States, kyiv’s main backer, has been reluctant to send these types of weapons to Ukraine, fearing it could escalate the conflict.





Germany confirmed that, together with its NATO partners, Berlin had no intention of trying to close Ukrainian airspace, noting that such a move could trigger a direct confrontation between Russia and the NATO forces. “Together with all our allies, we have agreed that we want to avoid a further escalation of this war in Ukraine,” explained a government spokesman.

Berlin had offered to help Poland patrol its airspace, according to the German Defense Ministry spokesman.

It comes the day after a missile strike on the village of Przewodow, near the Ukrainian border, which killed two civilians. While Poland initially claimed the projectile was “made in russia” later President Andrzej Duda noted that it was probably launched by Ukrainian air defenses.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied any involvement, saying its experts analyzed photos from the scene and identified parts of the projectile “as part of a missile of the S-300 air defense system used by the Ukrainian Air Force.”