NBC News Needs To Answer These 5 Questions About Paul Pelosi’s Retracted Attack Story

Journalism is supposed to be the first draft of the story. And any writer can tell you that the first draft is full of errors. Sometimes, no matter how many drafts you try, it all ends up as clear as mud. Here is a recent example.

According to Fox News, “NBC News national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reported on Nov. 4 for ‘Today’ that police were unaware she was responding to the Pelosi residence, Pelosi opened the door to police but did not attempt to escape or declare an emergency, and even walked away from law enforcement and his would-be assailant Almaguer’s report was later deleted from all NBC News platforms during the day.

Nearly two weeks after NBC reported on the alleged attack on outgoing President Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, all we have learned is that NBC has dismissed the report and suspended the reporter — Almaguer. Almaguer’s Twitter account shows no tweets since the day of the report.

First, NBC removed the video from the report without telling anyone why, except to say, “The article should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.” Then, on November 15, NBC also landed its own reporter: Almaguer.

The Daily Beast reported: “The correspondent for NBC’s ‘Today’ show, Miguel Almaguer, has been suspended pending an internal investigation after NBC News had to withdraw his reporting which inflamed conspiracy theories about right on the brutal assault on Paul Pelosi.” (Don’t you like how it’s conspiracy talk to try to figure out what happened when there’s conflicting information?)

So, I have questions, and I bet you do too. Here are five:

1. Does NBC News have an official corrections policy?

It sure doesn’t look like it. The network took down a video it aired, suspending a reporter it employs and we still don’t know what they say was wrong with the report. We are left to guess based on the reports or inferences of others.

It is not a policy. It is the complete opposite of a policy.

More than anything, it turns out that Almaguer violated a subscribed rule of employment – don’t drag your employer into anything embarrassing.

2. Has NBC News ever heard of the Society of Professional Journalists?

I write this sarcastically. I know they did because “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt has an intern who was one of 10 people from across the country selected for a high-profile role to be “part of the team. of SPJ News” during the “MediaFest22” held recently.

So if he has heard of SPJ, one would assume that he and others in his network have heard of SPJ’s “code of ethics.” I’m only asking because the code has an entire section called “Be accountable and transparent”. This section is all about “ethical journalism is about taking responsibility for your work and explaining your decisions to the public”.

Apparently no one in NBC News management has read this or will admit it. So here is a link.

3. Why isn’t anyone in the liberal media pushing to publish the video of the attack?

I understand, it’s the Internet. It wouldn’t be the same if we didn’t have conspiracy theories. Ancient aliens and UFOs, the Mandela Effect (it might blow your mind if you don’t know about it) plus silly stuff about body doubles taking the place of everyone from Russian President Vladimir Putin to singer Avril Lavigne . (No, I’m not kidding.)

Yes, the video can be faked. The same goes for audio or photos. Putin’s predecessor, Stalin, was one of the great proponents of this art. But at least show everyone the video from the Capitol police cameras and the body camera footage from the cops.

You bet if this attack had taken place at Mar-a-Lago and involved a member of the Trump family, every outlet in the country would be demanding to see the video. How come NBC News isn’t?

It doesn’t matter, we know that.

4. Does journalism mean never having to say you’re sorry?

For those of us who are old (Ahem…), we remember ‘Love Story’ stars Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw teaching us that ‘love means never having to say you’re sorry’ . If you can get away with that in your personal life, more power to you. But that’s not enough at work.

NBC News knows it. How do we know? Because they apologized. Try to find the original video on their website and it’s taken down. All you have is this statement: “We apologize, this video has expired.”

“Expired?” I don’t know if that means it stuck to its takedown date like sour milk, or if someone unplugged that particular server and it died. Either way, we don’t know what he did to deserve an apology.

5. Is San Francisco an offshoot of NBC’s Danish office?

Shakespeare fans probably remember the quote from “Hamlet”, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark”. William S. used the phrase to indicate the possibility of corruption. It does not indicate an endorsement of an existing conspiracy theory or, God help us, the creation of a new one.

But any decent reporter has to admit that NBC’s handling of this story stinks. It’s reminiscent of the classic David Burge (@iowahawkblog) quote, “Journalism is covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.” Only this time, NBC News does it to one of its employees as well as the story.

Now is the time for NBC News to give us some answers.

