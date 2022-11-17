New online tool helps Minnesotans find opioid-free pain management

Minnesota has a new online mapping tool to help residents struggling with chronic pain find opioid-free treatments.

About 20 percent of U.S. residents suffer from chronic pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Non-Opioid Pain Alleviation Information Network, or NO PAIN MN, helps connect sufferers with things like physical therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, psychotherapy and other services.

“There are many ways to effectively manage pain that do not rely on opioids, but many people don’t know what those options are or how to access them,” Jan Malcolm, Minnesota health commissioner said in a statement. “This statewide map is a great step to increase awareness about the safe and effective alternatives that are available in Minnesota.”

The interactive map and other information can be found at NOPAINMN.org.

The mapping tool focuses on helping residents treatments that can maintain and improve their quality of life. The hope is to reduce people’s reliance on highly-addictive opioids.

Minnesota saw a 35 percent spike in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2021 with 924 fatalities, up from 685 deaths in 2020. Health officials say much of the rise is attributed to the pandemic when many were isolated and unable to access addiction care.

In 2020, the CDC says 68,630 people in the U.S. died from opioid-related overdoses. The drugs were responsible for three out of every four drug overdose deaths.

“This is a useful tool to both patients and providers looking for treatment methods that are safe, reliable, and effective for managing pain and healing patients,” said Jennifer DeCubellis, CEO of Hennepin Healthcare. “The team created an invaluable resource for the state.”

The pain management tool is the latest resource the state has created to combat the opioid crisis. It comes after state health officials launched another mapping tool late last year that helps residents locate the anti-overdose drug naloxone.

The naloxone finder allows users to locate pharmacies and other places the drug is available by entering their ZIP code or address and can be found at knowthedangers.com.