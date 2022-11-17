No family member of Azam Khan in Rampur poll contest, 1st time in 45 years

Azam Khan took part in 12 assembly polls from 1977 to 2022, winning ten times and losing twice.

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh:

For the first time since 1977, Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan or a member of his family is not in contention for election to the Rampur assembly seat. Voting will take place on the seat on December 5 in a by-election after it became vacant following the disqualification of Azam Khan for conviction in a hate speech case.

The Samajwadi party did not field Azam Khan’s wife, Tanzeen Fatima, or his daughter-in-law and gave his loyalist Asim Raza a ticket. Azam Khan or a member of his family has fought from the siege continuously since 1977.

Mr Khan contested 12 assembly elections from 1977 to 2022 from which seat he won ten times and lost twice.

In the by-election held after Azam Khan became an MP in 2019, his wife Tazeen Fatma contested and won. Now, Asim Raja will now try his luck in the by-election.

Congress was a powerful force in the siege in the seventies and eighties. Between 1980 and 1993, Mr Khan won five consecutive Assembly elections, but lost the 1996 elections to Afroz Ali Khan of Congress. Azam Khan was sent to Rajya Sabha. Later, he won five consecutive elections between 2002 and 2022.

Azam Khan and his family faced legal action. A first information report has been filed against Azam Khan’s wife and son in an alleged conspiracy to seize government land in 2014 when he was government minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr Khan was disqualified from his assembly seat after a local court sentenced him to three years in prison in a hate speech case.

The BJP again declared Akash Saxena, who has contested for the seat in the past, as its candidate for Rampur’s indirect vote. Saxena lost to Mr Khan earlier this year from the seat of Rampur Sadar. The votes will be counted on December 8.

