Oklahoma to execute man convicted of murdering girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993

Oklahoma plans to execute a man on Thursday for the torture murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993.

Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turns 63 on Thursday, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was found guilty of murdering Adam Broomhall after the child wet the bed. Prosecutors say Fairchild held both sides of his body against a hot furnace, then threw him on a table. The child never regained consciousness and died later that day.

“The method of killing Adam can only be described as torture,” prosecutors from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office wrote to the State Pardons and Parole Board, which voted 4 against. 1 last month against the recommendation for leniency for Fairchild.

Lawyers for Fairchild say he was abused as a child, is mentally ill and feels remorse for his actions.

“As Richard Fairchild’s brain deteriorated, he fell into psychosis, a fact well documented in his prison records,” said Emma Rolls, one of Fairchild’s attorneys, in a statement to counsel. “Yet, despite having lost touch with reality, Richard remains remorseful for his crime and continues to have an unblemished criminal record. There is no policy reason for Oklahoma to execute him. .”

Fairchild’s execution would be the seventh since Oklahoma resumed carrying out the death penalty in October 2021. It would be the 16th execution in the United States this year, including one in Texas and one in Arizona on Wednesday, against the most three-decade low of last year. 11. An execution was also scheduled for later Thursday in Alabama.

Also on Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is expected to rule on death row inmate Richard Glossip’s request for a hearing to determine whether a co-defendant sought to recant testimony that Glossip hired him. to kill motel owner Barry Van Treese. Glossip is also seeking what its lawyers claim is evidence that has been withheld by prosecutors, including interviews with witnesses. The court denied a similar request from Glossip earlier this month.

The United States has seen dwindling support for the death penalty across all political parties in recent years. About 6 in 10 Americans support the death penalty, according to the General Social Survey, a survey of major trends conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. While a majority continues to express support for the death penalty, the share has declined steadily since the 1990s, when nearly three-quarters were in favour.