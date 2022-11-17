Olivia Dunne responds to coach who claimed her sexy photos were a ‘step backwards’ for female athletes

Olivia Dunne has hit back at the New York Times article which attributed her success to her racy social media photos – and honed in on a Stanford trainer who said the idea of ​​’sexiness sells’ is a step back for female athletes.

The article describes the Louisiana State University gymnast, who has a valuation of $2.3 million, as “a petite blonde with a dazzling smile and a toned gymnast physique” and states that the notion of focusing on beauty is “regressive for female athletes”.

Dunne, 20, snubbed Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, who was quoted in the article as saying the focus on the beauty of female athletes was a “step backwards” and said captioned the video: “Only take steps forward”.

In the TikTok, she wore her LSU leotard last week while using Nicki Minaj’s voiceover: “If you don’t like me, it’s okay, buy, you know, watch your mouth.”

In another video posted Wednesday, Dunne sarcastically joked that she’d rather get a lump of coal than “Be on [the] NY Times’ or have a ‘Sugardaddy’.

Later, she posted a racy swimsuit photo to her Instagram story and wrote “is it too much?”

The New Jersey-born star has been involved in gymnastics since the age of three and is now one of the highest earners in college sports.

Dunne competed for years and eventually made the United States National Team in 2017, however, in 2020 she stepped away from elite gymnastics to compete at the college level instead, joining Louisiana State. University.

She grew her social network by sharing an inside look at her life as an NCAA gymnast and all the glamorous perks that come with it.

The Time article wrote that female athletes, such as Dunne, post “sexy photos” of themselves – and while athletes find it “empowering”, others may see it as a “step backwards”. “.

Tara VanDerveer, women’s varsity basketball coach at Stanford, says sexy photos are a ‘step backwards’ for female athletes

Tara VanDerveer, women’s varsity basketball coach at Stanford, said technological development has allowed outdated sexist behavior to continue – referring to the fact that the female athlete’s physical appearance is a step backwards.

“I guess sometimes we have this swinging pendulum, where we maybe take two steps forward and then we take one step back,” VanDerveer told The Times. “We fight for every opportunity to compete, to play, to have resources, to have facilities, to have coaches and everything that goes with Olympic-caliber athletics.”

Meanwhile, Dunne has been known to respond to criticism on her social media accounts and doesn’t seem to take it personally.

Dunne’s followers were quick to support her on social media.

“I only read the Livvy Times,” one person wrote on TikTok.

“Livvy > NY Times,” added another.

It wasn’t long before Dunne became the most followed college athlete on the web – with more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram and 6.3 million on TikTok – she wasn’t cleared to win money from his internet endeavors, due to the NCAA. strict policy regarding the sale of sponsorships by its members.

That is until June 30, 2021, when the organization changed its rules, announcing that it would allow its athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

A month later, Olivia signed with Endeavor Talent Agency’s WME Sports, and in September she announced she had landed a partnership with sportswear brand Vuori – which Forbes said was worth “about six figures “.

And while she was quickly inundated with opportunities from other companies who wanted to work with her, she told the outlet that she was going to be picky and choose only those that were “genuine” to her.

“We share some of the same core values, and I think it’s great to see how they care about the environment,” she said of Vuori. “They’re also committed to happiness, and that’s really important to me.”

She added that although gymnastics is her number one, fashion has always been a “big passion for her”.

On Instagram, she often shares photos of herself enjoying a glamorous life of beach outings, pool days and nights out with her friends.

Dunne has since landed sponsorships with apparel companies like American Eagle and Forever 21, as well as the Nate app.

On Instagram, she often shares photos of herself enjoying a glamorous life of beach trips, pool days and nights out with her friends, as well as snaps of herself driving luxury cars. luxury and making extravagant journeys.

She even posted a photo that showed her holding a wad of cash in front of the camera.

On TikTok, she is well known for her dancing and lip-syncing videos. She also occasionally posts clips of herself responding to enemies, as well as trying out other popular trends and filters.