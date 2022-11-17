PA lawmakers impeach Soros-funded Philadelphia district attorney

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach George Soros-funded Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Krasner, who was first elected in 2017, won re-election in 2021 with the help of a $1.7 million boost from Soros’ Justice and Public Safety PAC. During his tenure as district attorney, he reformed Philadelphia’s bail laws, oversaw fewer convictions, and saw higher recidivism rates.

The Republican-led State House passed seven articles of impeachment against Krasner, advancing his impeachment trial in the GOP-led State Senate.

Although the GOP controls a majority in the Pennsylvania Senate, it will need six more Democratic votes to reach the two-thirds of the vote needed to convict Krasner.

The State House impeachment vote comes amid a rise in crime in Philadelphia.

As CBS News reported:

In a lengthy Oct. 24 report, the Republican-led House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which was set up to review Krasner’s tenure as district attorney, said that ‘In the previous 21.5 months, there had been 992 homicides in the city, in contrast to 551 in the two-year period 2015-16. The report also found that 18-20% of gun crimes were dropped by Krasner’s office, compared to 8-10% statewide.

Pennsylvania Rep. Martina White, a Philadelphia-based Republican who introduced the articles of impeachment, criticized Krasner for his “dereliction of duty.”

White said:

Larry Krasner is the top law enforcement official believed to represent our Commonwealth’s interests in Philadelphia’s criminal cases. His dereliction of duty and despicable behavior are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. No public official is above responsibility.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader told the Free Washington Beacon that the Senate shares “the concerns expressed by House of Representatives leaders about how the crime crisis is affecting Philadelphia and the Commonwealth as a whole.”

However, Pennsylvania Democrats argue that Krasner committed no unfathomable offense and that his conviction would overturn the will of voters.

In a statement after the impeachment vote, Krasner claimed the State House impeached him “without presenting any evidence linking our policies to an increase in crime.”

“History will judge harshly this authoritarian, anti-democratic effort to erase the votes of Philadelphia – the votes of blacks, browns and broke people in Philadelphia,” Krasner added. “And the voters will have the final say.”

Krasner’s impeachment is the latest repudiation of Soros-funded district attorneys across the country. In June, San Francisco voters recalled Soros-funded prosecutor Chesa Boudin (D), and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon (D) narrowly avoided a recall effort earlier this year.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.