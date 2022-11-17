Part of pension as one-time lump sum payment: clarifies government

Change of pension for the second time not authorized: government

The Department of Pensions and Retiree Welfare (DoPPW) clarified that central government employees who have already converted a percentage of their basic pension are not permitted to do so a second time or more.

In a memo dated Oct. 31, the DoPPW pointed out that under the provisions of the Central Civil Service (Pension Commutation) Rules 1981, the commutation of pensions on more than one occasion is not permitted.

Under Rule 5 of the Commutation of Pension (CCS) Rules 1981, a government employee can convert up to 40 per cent of the basic pension as a lump sum payment.

The DoPPW clarification comes after receiving references and representations regarding the pension commutation for the second time.

Many government employees have asked if it is permissible to commute the remaining percentage of the basic pension a second time up to the 40% limit for those who have already opted in.

The memorandum stated that, in accordance with Rule 10 of the CCS rules (commutation of pension), if a person commutes a percentage of his final pension and the pension is later revised and improved retrospectively after the commutation, the difference will be paid to him.

The difference is the amount between the surrender value already authorized and the surrender value determined after taking into account the increase in the pension.

However, he clarified that the 1981 rule did not provide for the pension to be converted into the limit for the second time where the person had initially commuted less than 40% of the basic pension.

Further, the memorandum emphasized that a claimant is not required to file a new claim to pay a differential amount.

According to the DoPPW OM dated October 24, 2016, “retirees who retired from 01.01.2016 to 04.08.2016, i.e. the date of issuance of compensation review orders/ pension on the basis of the recommendations of the 7th CPC, may be granted an option, in relaxation of Rule 10 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension), Rules, 1981, not to commute the pension which has additionally become commutable on the revision of the remuneration/pension following the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th CPC.”