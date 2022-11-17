Pelosi to address ‘future plans’ after Democrats lose House majority

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will address her “future plans” for Democratic leadership on Thursday, her spokesperson said, a move that will have a major impact on Democrats in their new minority position in the House.

“President Pelosi has been overwhelmed with calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. Tonight the President monitored the results in the three remaining critical states. The President plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned,” spokesperson Drew Hammill said. in a statement to ABC News.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference at the COP27 convention complex in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 11, 2022. Joseph Aid/AFP via Getty Images

It is unclear whether the 82-year-old speaker will make a floor speech or detail her intentions at a 10.45am press conference.

ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott reports that a source told her that Pelosi brought home two different versions of the floor speeches Wednesday night.

Pelosi — the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House — is the Democratic Party’s longest-serving house leader.

On Sunday — when a House majority had yet to be called — Pelosi would not tell ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” whether she would run for the role again, if Democrats remained in charge.

“I’m not – at this time, I said I won’t comment until this election is over, and we still have some time,” she said, noting that she had no intention of leaving Congress. .

Pelosi said the attack on her husband Paul would impact her decision to stay on as House leader past the midterms. Prior to the attack, several members called for a younger generation of Democratic leaders. The top three House Democrats are all in their 80s.

The news comes just hours after ABC News projections that Republicans had officially won majority control in the US House, ending a four-year Democratic majority despite a strong midterm showing. for the party.

“This year, House Democrats have defied expectations with a stellar performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination. In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — with heavy leverage on a little Republican. majority,” Pelosi said Wednesday in a note.