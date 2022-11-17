Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania House

Comment this story Comment

Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled House voted on Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) over allegations that his policies led to an increase in violent crime, paving the way for a Senate trial of the condition which could lead to his dismissal. The 107-85 impeachment vote was split almost entirely along party lines, the Associated Press reported. (Democrats made gains in the House in November and have a chance to regain control of that chamber.) It’s unclear when the Senate trial will take place. Two-thirds of state senators must vote against Krasner for a conviction, but Republicans hold only a slim majority in that chamber.

Krasner, who first took office in 2018, won re-election by a landslide last year. He is not accused of breaking any laws and denies that his efforts led to the sharp rise in violent crime in Philadelphia. He came to power amid national concerns about racist policing and mass incarceration and enacted policies such as reducing prison sentences and adopting a public health approach to drug addiction. Under Krasner, Philadelphia prosecutors have allowed at least 10 people wrongfully convicted of murder to be released from incarceration.

However, crime rates in Philadelphia remain a concern for voters. At least 459 homicides have been recorded in the city this year, with an additional 1,669 non-fatal shooting victims, according to the Philadelphia Comptroller’s Office. Last year saw a record 562 homicides, a 13% increase from 2020. It is difficult to assess whether there has been an increase in national violent crime rates recently, the Washington Post, though a number of Republican politicians ran for office in November with promises to get tough on crime.

Krasner has been closely watched by lawmakers for months. In October, a state House committee released a report accusing Krasner of purging longtime prosecutors and failing to convict people in cases related to illegal gun possession.

“Every decision I make as district attorney is about seeking justice and improving public safety,” Krasner said in a statement after the report was released. “Public safety has always been my primary focus, and I have never wavered from focusing more intensely on the most serious and violent offences.”

The impeachment resolution was introduced in the House last month. “While incidents of violent crime are increasing, criminal prosecutions by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office have decreased during this same period,” the lawmakers wrote.

Krasner said in a statement Wednesday that he was impeached without lawmakers “presenting any evidence linking our policies to any increase in crime.”

“In the hundreds of years of existence of the Commonwealth, this is the only time the House has used the drastic remedy of impeachment of an elected official because he does not like its ideas,” he said. he declares. “…History will judge harshly this authoritarian anti-democratic effort to erase the votes of Philadelphia – the votes of blacks, browns and broke people in Philadelphia.”

House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton pointed to two state officials who were previously removed from office through the impeachment process in

arguing that Republicans had gone too far: “This is not 1994, where we have a Supreme Court justice who is caught sourcing drugs illegally. We are not in 1811, where we have a county judge who was charged with misguided conduct. But again, the majority caucus has a habit of wanting to overturn the will of an electorate.”