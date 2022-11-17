Railway workers could strike before Christmas. Here’s the latest on the talks: NPR

toggle caption Gene J. Puskar/AP Gene J. Puskar/AP

Remember earlier this fall, when the country came within hours of a nationwide railroad strike?

We may soon see a repeat of this scenario. The country’s freight rail companies and some of their workers have yet to agree on a new contract after three years of negotiations.

You could be forgiven for thinking – Wait, what? Wasn’t there an agreement?

Well, yes and no.

The tentative agreement negotiated in Washington has disappointed many railway workers

In mid-September, after marathon negotiations in Washington that dragged on into the wee hours of the morning, there was an agreement – ​​an interim agreement. Based largely on recommendations from an emergency board appointed by President Biden, the deal gave workers a 24% raise over five years, an additional staff day and modest changes to strict attendance policies, among others.

President Biden called it an important victory for the economy, the American people, as well as for railroads and workers.

The Association of American Railroads hailed the deal as historic, noting that once ratified, workers will see an immediate average payout of $16,000 in raises and retroactive bonuses.

But a significant number of railway workers said that was not enough.

The proposed wage increases barely keep up with inflation, they say, while their healthcare premiums could nearly double by the end of the contract. Also, paid sick leave is not part of the deal. For some, this turns out to be a deciding factor.

The 12 unions must ratify the agreement to avoid a rail closure

The way railway unions work – the 12 unions representing around 115,000 freight railway workers must ratify the new contract to prevent a nationwide rail shutdown. If one goes on strike, the others all respect the picket lines.

If this were to happen, not only freight trains, but also some Amtrak trains and commuter rail systems would shut down. It would be an economic disaster, costing the country up to $2 billion a day, the rail industry has warned.

Congress could then step in and simply impose the recommendations of Biden’s Emergency Presidential Council. Unions would lose some of the sweeteners added at the eleventh hour.

So far, seven unions have voted in favor of ratifying the tentative agreement. But three others representing around 30,000 workers rejected it. And the two largest unions, representing around 60,000 locomotive engineers and conductors, are voting now, with results expected next week.

If either of them fails to reach an agreement, a strike or a lockout of the railway companies could occur as early as 12:01 a.m. on December 9.

Even before that, some train services could be suspended, as we saw in September. The railways have plans in place to stop hazardous material shipments from 96 hours before a strike deadline. Amtrak would begin canceling its long-distance trains shortly thereafter.

Mechanic says new deal just ‘staggers the water’

In Richmond, Virginia, truck mechanic Reece Murtagh would gladly join a picket line.

His union – the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 19 – was set to go on strike in September after members rejected an earlier version of the contract and voted overwhelmingly in favor of the strike.

“We were ready to go,” Murtagh said. “There was excitement in the air.”

Instead, the union leadership extended the strike deadline as negotiations with other unions unfolded in Washington. Then, in a second vote in early November, his union ratified what union leaders presented as an improved agreement.

Murtagh was among the 48% who remained opposed.

He is unhappy not only with the railway company whose heavy equipment he maintains and repairs, but also with its union leaders who are not fighting harder.

“You’re more or less standing still. You’re not really earning much,” he says of the deal.

Like many railroad workers, he expected better, in part because of what he had heard from the White House. President Biden has repeatedly spoken of being the most pro-union administration in American history. He appointed former labor leader Marty Walsh as Secretary of Labor. If anyone wanted to fight for the railroad workers, it would be this president and this secretary of labor, thought Murtagh.

“It felt like it was our time,” he says.

He was stunned when Biden’s Emergency Presidential Council released its recommendations, which became part of the tentative agreement. The unions had asked for 15 paid sick days, against zero. The council responded by recommending just one more personal day.

“We carried a railway on our backs during a pandemic,” says Murtagh, who was part of a rail repair crew in the Berkshires in the spring of 2020 when everything around them was closed. “We were surviving on Gatorade and peanuts. Everyone on the team got COVID. We never skipped a beat.”

Rail companies say workers already have paid sick leave

Freight railways point out that their workers have paid sick leave. Under the Federal Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act, those unable to work due to illness can receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay, after a waiting period.

But unions counter that this amounts to short-term disability coverage, not the kind of paid sick leave workers need when they wake up with flu symptoms or a migraine or have a sick child at home to take care of.

Richard Edelman, lawyer for two of the unions that voted against the tentative agreement, says they are still asking for at least four days of paid sick leave, but so far the railroads have not shown any protest. ‘interest.

Workforce reductions have contributed to major profits for the railways

The rail industry says its goal is still to reach voluntary agreements with the 12 unions.

Edelman isn’t sure that can happen unless the railroads move on sick leave.

“Railways are really fooling themselves,” he says. “They seem to believe workers are happy, or should be happy, and just don’t understand the level of anger.”

Much of the anger stems from the fact that in recent years the railways have cut the workforce by 30%. A smaller workforce now hauls more freight, which has resulted in eye-popping profits for the railroads over the past five or six years, Edelman says.

On the road, Murtagh felt the effects of a reduced squad. Until the end of last year, he was a traveling mechanic, regularly working 14-hour days on a crew replacing sections of rail.

“We never have enough people to fill the positions,” he says. “The workforce we have has to do an extra person’s job, or work five extra hours. It’s a tough way of life.”

He plans to quit and put his skills elsewhere, perhaps at John Deere. But the latest contract fight has lit a fire under him. He is now a candidate for the presidency of his union.

“People want change,” he says. “I’m going to be the person to bring about that change.”