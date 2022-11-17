Republicans regain control of US House after disappointing midterms | 2022 US Midterm Elections

Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives with a victory in a midterm election that many expected to be a red wave of victories but instead turned into a trickle.

Nonetheless, the party eventually won its crucial 218th seat in the lower house of Congress, wresting control from Democrats and setting the stage for a showdown with Joe Biden over the next two years of his presidency.

The result signifies the end of Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s venerable time as Speaker of the House and is likely to pass the speaker’s gavel to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy who has announced his intention to take the job.

House scrutiny is crucial because it will allow Republicans to launch a series of congressional investigations ranging from Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan to more overtly politicized investigations into government actions during the coronavirus pandemic and business activities. of Biden’s son, Hunter.

The Republican-led House is likely to be a rowdy affair as its predicted slim majority means it will only take a few rebels to thwart any legislation – effectively bestowing great power on nearly every member. With the Republican right full of fringe figures, like Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, this could be a recipe for chaos and the promotion of extremist beliefs and actions.

Biden and his party had gone to election day largely expecting to be hit by an angry electorate over high inflation that has brought misery to millions of Americans struggling with bills and prices sharply. Republicans had doubled that by running campaigns that stoked fears of violent crime and portrayed Democrats as far-left politicians out of touch with voter concerns.

But Democrats hit back, pointing out the extremist nature of many Republican politicians, particularly a group of far-right figures backed by Donald Trump, and warning of the threat they posed to American democracy. They have also been spurred by the continued backlash from the loss of federal abortion rights, carried away by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.

The result was a shock: Democrats resisted across large swaths of the country and while in some areas – like Florida – Republicans won, in many other areas their candidates were defeated. High profile Trump-backed candidates like Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania have lost their races.

Meanwhile, Republican performance in the Senate was worse. Democrats retained control of the upper house when their incumbent senator was projected as the winner in Nevada the Saturday following election night. The remaining seat to be won, in Georgia, will be decided in a runoff between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in early December after neither passed 50% of the vote.

If Warnock wins, the Democrats will enjoy a one-seat, 51-50, majority in the 100-seat Senate, a slight but significant improvement from the current 50-50 balance that will continue if Walker wins, with Kamala Harris continuing to tie. -breaker for Democrats in the vice president’s traditional role as Senate speaker.