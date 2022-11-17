Russia denounces its efforts to drag it into a conflict with NATO – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

Warsaw and Kyiv’s response to missile incident in Poland was ‘irresponsible’, top diplomat says

The reaction of Poland and Ukraine to a deadly explosion on the border between the two states can only be seen as an attempt to trigger a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, the permanent representative of the country said on Wednesday. Russia to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia.

Speaking at a session of the UN Security Council, the Russian envoy blasted what he called “irresponsible statements made by leaders” Poland and Ukraine over the missile attack.

He noted that it didn’t take long for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to blame Moscow for the explosion in a Polish village and call on NATO to retaliate.

“I emphasize that such claims are made by the person who cannot but be well aware that it was Ukrainian air defense missiles that hit the territory of Poland,” Nebenzia said. According to the diplomat, it was a “a conscious attempt to drag NATO, which is waging a ‘proxy war’ against Russia in Ukraine, into a direct confrontation with our country.”





He added that the Polish government’s response to the incident was not much better, as they “shamelessly stated from the start that they had come under attack from Russia.”

If there hadn’t been evidence in the form of photos from the scene of the explosion, “all the facts would have been hidden from the public, and Russia would have been declared guilty”, said the diplomat.

On Tuesday, two civilians were killed in an explosion in the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border. The Polish Foreign Ministry first claimed that a “Russian-made missile” was the cause of the incident. Later, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda indicated that the projectile was likely a Ukrainian air defense missile.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied any involvement, saying its military experts analyzed photos from the scene and identified parts of the projectile. “as part of a missile of the S-300 air defense system used by the Ukrainian Air Force.”

While Western officials admitted the missile belonged to Ukraine, they claimed that the ultimate responsibility lies with Russia, as the incident only took place due to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. .