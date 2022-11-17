Schumer wants amnesty for 11 million migrants

<!–

On Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Majority Leader launched yet another plea for amnesty when he claimed the United States was short of workers. So Congress needs to open a “pathway to citizenship” for “no matter how many undocumented people there are.”

“We lack workers, we have a population that does not reproduce on its own with the same level as before,” explained the New York Democrat.

“The only way to have a bright future is to welcome and welcome immigrants…to pave the way to citizenship for the 11 million or the number that are here.”

The undocumented immigrant population is difficult to track, as of late 2021 anti-immigration group FAIR put the number at 15.5 million. But in fiscal year 2022, which ended in October, there were 2.76 million illegal immigration encounters at the southern border, not counting “runaways” that went undetected by the police.

Republicans have made the southern border one of the top three — along with crime and inflation — in the midterm elections.

Schumer also pushed back against the narrative that immigration brings crime to America.

“Immigrants, undocumented, documented have a higher employment rate and a lower crime rate than the average American – so all the BS propagated by these people on the right, the nastiness, it is simply not true . It bothers me !’

Schumer told reporters on Capitol Hill ahead of the news conference that he hoped to push immigration reform through the upper house during the lame duck session before January.

In the next Congress, the Democrats will retain a slim majority of one or two seats, depending on Georgia’s runoff election.

“Now let’s roll up our sleeves and do it. The American sent a clear message [in the midterms]. They rejected the MAGA Republicans’ deeply anti-immigrant message,” Schumer said.

Senate Democrats are considering legislation providing a pathway to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, who make up some 600,000 in the United States

DACA faced a number of legal challenges with the Trump administration trying to end the program before the Supreme Court stopped it from doing so in 2020.

Last month, a circuit court ruled that DACA was illegal, but ordered a lower court to review a Biden administration rule that would allow it to remain in place for current recipients without accepting new ones. The case could make its way to the Supreme Court, where it could face an uphill battle with the conservative majority.

In the past, Republicans have expressed openness to legislation to protect Dreamers, as DACA recipients are known, but have demanded security measures to “close the border” in exchange for support.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said privately at least 10 Republicans are expressing interest in granting citizenship to the Dreamers, the number that would be needed to pass a filibuster in the Senate.

“We’re calling on 10 of our fellow Republicans to have the courage to publicly do — vote — in line with what they’re telling us behind closed doors,” Padilla said.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Judiciary Committee that handles immigration legislation, said he’s asking Republicans to meet with him to discuss a DACA bill, calling it “high priority for December.

In a hint at who might vote with Democrats, immigration groups scored meetings with Republicans Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania, John Cornyn, Texas, Mike Rounds, South Dakota and Mike Lee, Utah, this week , according to Politico.