Single-family home sells for $1.6 million in Piedmont

A historic house built in 1923 located in the first block of Monticello Avenue in Piedmont has new owners. The 1,104 square foot property was sold on September 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,404 per square foot. The property comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. The unit is located on a 5,500 square foot lot.
Other houses that have recently changed hands nearby:
- A 2,428 square foot home on the 200 block of Ramona Avenue in Piedmont sold in August 2022 for $3,118,500, a price per square foot of $1,284. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- On Moraga Avenue, in Piedmont, in July 2022, a 1,074 square foot house was sold for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $1,304. The house has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms.
- In June 2022, a 4,885 square foot home on Dracena Avenue in Piedmont sold for $5,300,000, a price per square foot of $1,085. The house has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
