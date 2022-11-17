Single-family home sells for $1.6 million in Piedmont

A historic house built in 1923 located in the first block of Monticello Avenue in Piedmont has new owners. The 1,104 square foot property was sold on September 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,404 per square foot. The property comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. The unit is located on a 5,500 square foot lot.

Other houses that have recently changed hands nearby: