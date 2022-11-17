Soluna to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Live Presentation on November 29th, 12:00 EST

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SLNH #SLNH–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Computing, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on November 29, 2022, at 12:00 pm EST.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Topics will include:

How Soluna’s data centers can help support the growth of renewable energy on the electric grid.

The outlook for green Bitcoin mining following the recent market turbulence.

Future market structures and incentives to balance a majority renewable energy grid.

Artificial Intelligence and the Grid, and how the coming transformation can lead to opportunities for Soluna.

Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

PLEASE REGISTER HERE

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wCJOl4o9QnyUE0tD_7EkMQ

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is an investor engagement and stakeholder communication platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all their stakeholders and investors. “Research for the other 99%™” opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

