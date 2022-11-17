Sydney, Melbourne weather: Polar blast hits Australia just days into summer

<!–

Australians on the east coast woke up to an unusually cold morning as a polar outburst drops temperatures well below the November average.

The chilly weather is due to a ‘polar vortex’ sweeping across Antarctica, with Sydney hitting just 10C after 5am on Thursday, while Melbourne was 7.2C overnight.

Mount Hotham in the Victorian Alps hit -7C overnight, the state’s coldest November temperature on record, the Bureau of Meteorology reported.

Ballarat fell to 1.8C and Hamilton in the state’s southwest hit 3.7C.

Those living in the nation’s capital woke up to a brutal morning with temperatures hitting 5C in Canberra, while Hobart was 8.9C.

While temperatures are expected to rise in capitals throughout Thursday, it will be unusually cold for this time of year, with summer fast approaching.

Sydney will peak at 20C, Melbourne will only reach 17C, Hobart will have a high of 16C, while Canberra’s highest temperature will be 18C.

Brisbane will see a hotter day than southern cities with Queensland’s capital expected to reach 26C.

The east coast experienced wild weather on Wednesday, with Sydney being hit by a hailstorm after the cold front that brought snow to Tasmania on Tuesday made its way north.

Snowfall settled in different parts of Tasmania including Kunanyi/Mt Wellington near Hobart earlier this week as Australia’s southeast coast experiences unusually low temperatures

Hail also hit Canberra, which was covered in what looked like sleet on Wednesday morning.

Weatherzone meteorologist Steph Spackman earlier told Daily Mail Australia that the cold will persist until Thursday when a high pressure system is set to push back the cold front.

“As the winds spin around this low pressure system in a clockwise direction, it draws in Antarctica. It pulls the Antarctic air north,” she said.

“Southerly winds will carry this cold air even further north.”

Australians suffered from abnormally low temperatures due to a polar explosion drifting from Antarctica (pictured is snow in the Blue Mountains, NSW)

Hobart’s southernmost suburbs were blanketed in snow on Tuesday (above, Sandfly, Tasmania)

Earlier this week, Australia experienced a temperature range of 50C over a 12-hour period, which Weatherzone described as “phenomenal”.

In Fitzroy Crossing, in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, the temperature soared to 43C on Tuesday afternoon.

Less than 12 hours later, Mt Hotham in Victoria recorded -7C.

Meanwhile, on the west coast, temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees.

Perth will hit a high of 20C on Thursday and 17C on Friday with showers forecast for the weekend.