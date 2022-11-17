The Senate has advanced a bill to protect same-sex marriages: NPR

toggle caption Jose Luis Magana/AP Jose Luis Magana/AP

The Senate voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law, putting the legislation on course for final passage.

The Respect for Marriage Act would not require states to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but would require them to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere. It also recognizes these marriages under federal law for consideration of benefits such as Medicare and Social Security. All 50 Democrats and 12 Republicans voted to advance the bill, crossing a 60-vote threshold.

The drive to codify marriage rights follows the Supreme Court’s opinion this summer that overturned Roe v. Wade and potentially questioned other decisions. In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas noted that the landmark 2015 case that legalized same-sex marriage, Obergefell v. Hodges, rests on the same legal principles that Roe emphasized. No cases challenging the right to marry have yet come to the Supreme Court, but lawyers feared Thomas was setting the stage for Obergefell’s overthrow.

“The Supreme Court shouldn’t be able to undermine the stability of families with the stroke of a pen,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. said on the floor of the Senate. Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, was one of the bill’s sponsors.

“It will give millions of couples in love the certainty, dignity and respect they need and deserve.”

The House passed a version of this legislation over the summer. Senate Democrats delayed introducing the bill until after the midterm elections, hoping to garner needed Republican support.

“Today’s vote is proof it was worth the wait,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

On Monday, a bipartisan group of senators introduced an amendment that included language protecting religious freedoms.

“As we went through this bill, we listened to the very sincere concerns of Americans with strong religious beliefs who simply wanted to make sure Congress protected their First Amendment rights,” said Sen. Thom Thills, RN.C. ., another co-sponsor of the bill. “By putting politics aside and working hard behind the scenes over the past few months, we have managed to strike a balance with this legislation.”

A final vote could take place this week. If approved by the Senate, it would then return to the House to be passed as amended before heading to the President’s desk.