Tom Brady, Larry David, Other Celebrities Named In FTX Costume

NEW YORK (AP) — A host of Hollywood and sports celebrities, including Larry David and Tom Brady, have been named as defendants in a class action lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange FTX, arguing that their celebrity status makes them guilty of promoting the company’s failing business model.

FTX has been in the public eye for more than a week, after the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange found itself with billions of dollars in losses and had to seek bankruptcy protection. The Bahamas-based company and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, are being investigated by state and federal authorities for allegedly investing depositors’ funds in businesses without their approval.

Prior to its failure, FTX was known for using high profile Hollywood and sports celebrities to promote its products. It had the naming rights to a Formula 1 racing team as well as a sports arena in Miami. Its ads featured “Seinfeld” creator David, as well as Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Brady, basketball players Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry, and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday night alleges these sports and TV celebrities brought instant credibility to FTX and should be found just as guilty as Bankman-Fried.

“Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved using some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, like these defendants, to raise funds and entice American consumers to invest…pouring billions of dollars into the platform. misleading form FTX to keep the whole scheme. afloat,” the lawsuit said.

Class action attorney Adam Moskowitz filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida. Moskowitz is the attorney representing the victims of the Florida residential tower collapse in Surfside, Florida.