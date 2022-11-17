Trans Gestapo ousts Rosie Kay from the Rosie Kay dance company

In the UK, Rosie Kay was expelled from the Rosie Kay Dance Company because of her trans heresy.

By the way, it is no coincidence that the person blacklisted by the Rosie Kay Company is also called Rosie Kay. Rosie Kay founded the Rosie Kay Company. Now she’s out of her own business for raising concerns about how trans faith can harm women’s rights.

It all started when she foolishly invited a bunch of Nazis to her house, then made the mistake of believing they could all enjoy adult conversation.

In August 2021, Rosie Kay of the Rosie Kay Company was less than two weeks away from premiering a version of Romeo and Juliet. She had been working with a dance troupe for about a year and decided to invite them over for dinner.

Kay says she “cooked a lot of different dishes for their different dietary needs,” opened up her wine collection, and introduced everyone to her family. “At first,” she says, “everything was very nice, as you would expect with a group of luvvies.” The guests were young, but she had worked with them long enough to be comfortable with the idea of ​​relaxing with them late into the night.

Then, about 90 minutes after midnight, everything changed when the discussion turned to trans people and women’s rights:

[I]It became a discussion around sex and gender and it quickly ignited. I felt like I was the only one standing up for women, given the repercussions of these ideas. And the more I tried to explain why I thought these ideas could be a danger to the rights of women and children, the worse it got. I was really shocked to see how far they had gone on the ideological road. At first I thought everything was going to explode. But then my board and management got involved. It just got worse and worse. I went through two separate surveys. I was exonerated by the first one and we did another round of shows. Then one of the dancers appealed, and suddenly expensive lawyers and HR consultants were involved. I then lost all confidence in my management. I got two separate legal opinions and resigned from my own company, citing constructive dismissal.

“I also came from the perspective that the trans movement was a cultural phenomenon,” Kay says, and that she “was really interested in the ideas of young dancers and how they came to them. This is why I was so shocked by the absolute shutdown I faced.

Get this…

Through her lawyer, Kay found out that her managers thought she “would need to be re-educated”. These fascists discussed sending him to re-education programs such as those offered by something called Mermaids and another something called Gendered Intelligence.

Remember when we were told…

We just want to get married.

Love means love.

Hey, bigot, how does my marriage affect you?

Now it’s drag queens in public libraries, gay porn and transgender propaganda in elementary schools, the mutilation of teenagers for the perfectly natural feeling of not being comfortable in their bodies, re-education camps , blacklisting, disgrace, and a woman named Rosie Kay being ex-released from the Rosie Kay Company.

