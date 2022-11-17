U.S. says Russia ‘ultimately responsible’ for Poland missile incident – Reuters

Moscow is responsible for the projectile landing in Poland, even though it was probably a Ukrainian shot, according to the White House

The United States has no new information to suggest a missile that killed two people in Poland on Tuesday could be anything other than a Ukrainian missile, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement on Wednesday. communicated. Washington remains convinced that Russia is to blame, she added.

“We haven’t seen anything that contradicts the president. [Andrzej] Duda’s preliminary assessment that this explosion was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile that unfortunately landed in Poland,” Watson, adding that the United States would not conduct its own investigation into the incident and would rely on the results of the ongoing Polish investigation.

Washington is “in close contact” with Warsaw and kyiv and has “full confidence” in Polish investigative efforts, spokeswoman said, pledging to provide further information on incident “as it becomes available.

Although it agrees with Duda’s conclusion that the missile was most likely Ukrainian, the White House still believes Moscow, not Kyiv, should bear the blame. “ultimate” responsible for the incident, regardless of the results of the investigation.





“It is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles into Ukraine specifically intended to target civilian infrastructure,” he added. the statement read, adding that Ukraine has “every right to self-defense.”

On Tuesday, Russia launched a full-scale missile attack on Ukraine. At the time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said 85 missiles hit Ukrainian territory, while Energy Minister German Galushchenko called it a “the most massive bombardment” of the national energy system.

Late Tuesday, Polish media reported an explosion that hit a grain dryer in Poland not far from the Ukrainian border, killing two people. The explosion was later blamed on a “misplaced missile” strike. kyiv then rushed to accuse Russia of being behind the incident and called on NATO to retaliate. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied any responsibility. Poland and the United States then adopted a more reserved position, avoiding pointing the finger at any camp.

On Wednesday, Ukraine admitted firing an air defense missile near the Polish border in an attempt to intercept a Russian projectile, according to CNN.