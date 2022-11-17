UK has second highest maternal death rate in European study of eight countries | women’s health

According to an international data analysis, mothers in the UK are three times more likely to die during pregnancy than those in Norway.

Although maternal mortality is at historically low levels in high-income countries, it remains an important indicator of the quality of care, the performance of the health system and, more specifically, maternal care. The comparison of maternal mortality rates in eight European countries has been published in the BMJ.

The researchers found that Slovakia had the highest maternal mortality rate among the countries studied. The UK had the second highest.

The findings come after a major review found maternal mortality rates had risen in the UK.

The study, led by an international team of researchers including academics from the University of Oxford, looked at data on millions of live births in Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia and the UK.

The UK data included information on more than 2 million live births between 2016 and 2018.

They found that death rates among mothers during pregnancy and up to 42 days after the birth of their children ranged from 2.7 per 100,000 live births in Norway to 10.9 in Slovakia. In the UK, there were 9.6 maternal deaths for every 100,000 babies born.

In all eight countries, maternal deaths were higher among the youngest and oldest mothers, as well as those born abroad or from ethnic minorities in seven of the countries.

The researchers said heart disease and suicide were the leading causes of death. This, according to the researchers, “underscores the importance of women’s mental and cardiovascular health and the need to develop strategies before, during and after pregnancy to prevent the morbidity and mortality that these problems can cause.”

In the UK, blood clots were also a leading cause of death among new mothers.

“Despite its rarity in high-income countries, maternal mortality remains an important health indicator of the quality of care provided and the performance of the health system,” the authors write in their study.

“Maternal mortality rates up to 42 days after the end of pregnancy varied by a factor of four, ranging from 2.7 and 3.4 per 100,000 live births in Norway and Denmark to 9.6 in the United Kingdom. United and 10.9 in Slovakia.”

The authors added, “Cardiovascular disease and mental health in women during and after pregnancy must be a priority in all countries.” They called on nations to learn best practices from each other to reduce deaths.

In a linked editorial, Professor Andrew Shennan of King’s College London warned that variations in maternal mortality “remain one of the most glaring health injustices in the world”.

It comes after the latest MBRRACE report – a leading review of the health of mothers and their babies – suggested that maternal deaths in the UK and Ireland are on the rise.

The report found that 229 women died during or up to six weeks after pregnancy ended between 2018 and 2020. This gives a maternal mortality rate of 10.9 women per 100,000 babies born, or 24% higher than in 2017-2019.