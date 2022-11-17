Ukrainian Zelensky asks his allies “all the data” on the missile range in Poland

Zelensky had earlier said that Kyiv had not seen proof that the missile was Ukrainian and had hit Poland.

Kyiv:

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on Ukraine’s allies to share “all data” held on the missile that landed in Poland, which Kyiv says was fired by Russia, a claim Warsaw contradicts.

Two people were killed on Tuesday when at least one missile hit the village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border, in a massive Russian bombardment targeting civilian infrastructure inside Western-backed Ukraine.

Immediately after the incident, it was feared it could mark a further escalation in the conflict, but on Wednesday Poland announced that the projectile likely came from Ukraine’s own air defences. This theory was later endorsed by Washington.

“We want to establish all the details, every fact. That’s why we need…access to all the data that our partners have and the site of the explosion,” Zelensky said in his overnight address.

Zelensky had earlier said that Kyiv had not seen proof that the missile was Ukrainian and that it was imperative that Kyiv be part of an investigation.

