Uva Student Shoots Sleeping Footballer, Prosecutor Says

CHARLOTTESVILLE — A witness told police the 22-year-old University of Virginia student was charged with fatally shooting three football players and injuring two others. on campus appeared to be aiming at specific people — rather than shooting at random — and shot one of the players while he was sleeping, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday.

Albemarle County Attorney James Hingeley provided the new details of the shooting during a court appearance for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who faces second-degree murder charges in the slayings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Jones was ordered to be held without bond until his next hearing, scheduled for December 8.

The hearing was the first time Jones had been seen in public since authorities said he opened fire on his classmates on Sunday night as they arrived on campus after returning from a trip to see a play about Emmett Till in DC. Police arrested him the next morning about 80 miles from U-Va., ending a 12-hour manhunt that shut down Charlottesville and had students barricading their doors with furniture from dormitory and making self-defense weapons from Van Gogh prints.

Jones – appearing via a prison video feed in a black and white prison suit – looked directly at the camera, occasionally scratching his beard and looking down. He answered the judge’s questions, mostly with “yes sir”, and at one point said he recently worked at the Boys & Girls Club of Charlottesville, earning about $360 every two weeks for eight hours of service. . Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia CEO Kate Lambert said in a statement Wednesday that he was a “former part-time staff member” who had worked for the organization since September 2022.

“The safety and protection of the young people we serve is always our top priority, and we take any situation that could impact their well-being very seriously,” Lambert said.

A judge has appointed public defender Elizabeth P. Murtagh to represent Jones until he hires an attorney.

“We are all in mourning, saddened and devastated by these events in our community,” Hingeley told a news conference afterwards, declining to reveal any further details of the investigation. “All of us in this community care for the families of the victims and wish the speedy recovery of those who are being treated in hospital, who have been injured, and wish the family members of the victims who died in this terrible tragedy.”

Jones also faces malicious wounding charges in the shooting and injuring two others. The witness told police that Chandler “collapsed” after Jones shot him while he slept, Hingeley told the court.

Little was still known about what prompted the shooting and whether there was any particular reason most of the victims were on the football team, which Jones briefly played his freshman year. U-Va. Athletic director Carla Williams told a press conference on Tuesday that she was not aware of any interactions between Jones and members of the current roster.

Ryan Lynch, a 19-year-old U-Va. major in neuroscience who witnessed the shooting, said Jones did not know many of the students on the trip. They were mostly from a class focused on African American playwrights, and Jones had been invited by their teacher because he was taking a social justice class with her. Lynch said Jones sat in the back of the bus on the long trip back to Charlottesville, before some of his classmates overheard him say something like, “You’re still kidding me.” Then, she said, he started shooting. She remembered the bus smelling of smoke and seeing her friend Davis face down in the middle of the bus.

A student previously told university officials that Jones claimed to own a gun, U-Va. officials said, prompting an internal threat assessment team to open an investigation into the 22-year-old. Investigators were unable to speak with Jones himself, according to U-Va. officials, despite their efforts to do so.

But officials learned that Jones had a 2021 Concealed Weapons Conviction in Chesterfield County – a conviction they said he had not disclosed, which could subject him to disciplinary action.

Brian Coy, a U-Va. spokesperson, said the university emailed Jones on Oct. 26 warning that he was facing the imminent possibility of disciplinary action and urging him to speak with U-Va. officials. But on Tuesday, Coy said the school failed to report Jones to a student-run judiciary committee after learning he had not disclosed the conviction, revising the school’s earlier narrative that such report had been made.

Jones’ court appearance coincided with the first day of college classes since the shooting, and it seemed like every corner of campus had spent the past few days preparing to help students make a slow return to college life.

The university president had opened up his family home to students “to spend time with each other and with a dog or a cat, or two,” he said in a campus-wide email. A group of college students had a movie night with one room designated for watching “Cars” and another room for people to cry. A business fraternity had canceled its formal and replaced it with a low-key pizza party. And although classes resumed on Wednesday, the university told undergraduates they did not have to complete graded assignments or take exams until the Thanksgiving holiday.

The energy on campus was subdued. Students in cafes took breaks from their economics homework to discuss whether to contact friends who witnessed the attack. Others spoke of the Monday evening vigil, when thousands of students converged on the South Lawn to silently honor their slain classmates.

That night, the members of the football team had gathered in front of the lawn, the sound of their hugs echoing through the crowd of students.

“I love you man,” said one player, clutching another’s back.

At one point, a player started moaning uncontrollably. People who appeared to be football team staff then huddled around him, wrapping the young man in their arms. Only his feet were visible. Only his cries could be heard: “He’s gone.”