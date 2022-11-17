White Sox Dylan Cease finishes 2nd ahead of Justin Verlander for AL Cy Young – NBC Chicago

Cease finishes second to Verlander for AL Cy Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox starter Dylan Cease finished second in balloting for the American League’s Cy Young Award, second behind Justin Verlander of the Astros.

Verlander, who was the heavy favorite to win the award, was the unanimous winner, receiving all 30 votes for first place, according to the conduct of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Cease received 14 second-place votes and 10 third-place votes. Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah, who finished third, received seven votes for second place.

Cease had a stellar breakout campaign in 2022 as he established himself as one of the best pitchers in the AL. The 26-year-old made 32 starts (tied for a career high) and went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings.

He ranked first among AL pitchers in bWAR and fifth among all players in the league. He ranked second in the ERA (ahead of Verlander), second in strikeouts, third in starts, and 10th in innings.

Cease also set a major league record by allowing one or zero runs in 14 straight starts.

This is the third time Verlander has won Cy Young honors, and perhaps the most impressive of these three.

The 39-year-old made a start in 2020 and missed the 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He came back and led the AL with 18 wins for the Astros’ 106 wins and eventual champions. He led MLB with a 1.75 ERA and .829 WHIP.

Cease’s second-place finish marks the second straight year a Sox pitcher has finished in the top 3 in Cy Young voting, following Lance Lynn’s third-place finish in 2021.

