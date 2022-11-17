Why is South Korea called Republic of Korea at the World Cup and what is the real name of the country? Heung-min Son and Co. seek to repeat 2002 heroism in Qatar

South Korea will take part in the 2022 World Cup this winter, but will go by a different name throughout the tournament.

As the former semi-finalists compete in Qatar, they will be recognized as the Republic of Korea and always have been.

South Korea knocked out Germany at the last World Cup

Why is South Korea called the Republic of Korea?

The real name of South Korea is the Republic of Korea and therefore the Republic of Korea is an abbreviated version of it.

The name originated after World War II after the whole of Korea gained independence from Japan.

Therefore, South Korea and North Korea, which claim to rule the whole country, only have their names for geographical reasons.

The South Korean government remains in control of the country as a whole and despite the ongoing conflict between north and south, they do not see themselves as separate.

This means that until the end of the conflict, the country will be known as the Republic of Korea whenever it is represented in a competition.

Getty Heung-Min Son is the talisman of the South Korean team en route to Qatar

They will therefore be at the World Cup this winter, recognized as the Republic of Korea, as part of a tough Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.

Heung-Min Son and co will be in Qatar trying to replicate the heroism of their country 20 years ago.