With help from the GOP, same-sex marriage is about to become the law of the land

Legislation to enshrine marriage equality in federal law cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday with bipartisan support, overcoming the 60-vote hurdle needed to advance passage.

The Respect for Marriage Act would codify into law the Supreme Court’s decision making same-sex marriage a right and mark a historic moment for the LGBTQ community who have long advocated for it to be protected by law.

“It will make our country a better and fairer place to live. Passing this bill is as personal as it gets for many of us here. Me included,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, who added that it was also personal. “My daughter and his wife, my daughter-in-law, are expecting a baby next spring, and I want to do everything possible to ensure that their rights are protected under federal law.”

The bill survived the test vote 62-37. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favour, and were joined by 12 Republicans. The final vote on passage has not been scheduled, but is expected to pass easily.

It then returns to the House for final approval.

A version of the legislation passed the House with bipartisan support this summer, but it stalled in the Senate amid Republican religious freedom concerns. After initially pushing for a pre-election vote, Democrats agreed to postpone until after the election so that a religious freedom exclusion could be drafted to gain enough Republican support.

Democrats feared congressional action on marriage equality was warranted after the Supreme Court struck down federal abortion protections.

“We often think, when we think of marriage, marriage, ceremony and celebration, but we don’t often think of the hundreds and hundreds of rights and responsibilities that civil marriage confers on couples,” Sen said. . Tammy Baldwin.

The marriage rights bill was spearheaded by Ms. Balwin, a Wisconsin Democrat who in 2012 became the first openly gay person elected to the Senate.

In addition to same-sex couples, the bill provides protections for interracial marriages while providing exemptions for nonprofit religious organizations that will not be required to offer services or goods associated with same-sex marriages. sex.

As public support for same-sex marriage has grown, conservative religious groups that have historically opposed it have also changed their tune. This week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, popularly known as the Mormon Church, became the latest group to back the legislation.