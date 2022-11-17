World Cup 2022 squad guides part 29: Ghana | Ghana football team

This article is part of Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Expert Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organizations from the 32 qualifying countries. theguardian.com is showing previews from two countries every day ahead of the tournament, which begins on November 20.

The plan

Confidence is rarely low among Ghanaians when the national team prepares for an international tournament, but as Qatar 2022 approaches, expectations are being managed – and rightly so. The Black Stars have struggled for form in their last 12 games, winning just two (and they were against opponents ranked outside of Fifa’s top 100).

Not even the playoff success against Nigeria that secured World Cup qualification was memorable for being a great spectacle, only for the remarkable tactical discipline that produced two draws and allowed the team to score away goals.

Quick guide Ghana Group Matches Spectacle against Portugal Thu Nov 24, 4pm Stadium 974 against South Korea Mon, Nov 28, 1 p.m. Education City Stadium against Uruguay Fri, Dec 2, 3 p.m. Al Janoub Stadium Aevery hour GMT Thank you for your opinion.

It doesn’t look like head coach Otto Addo knows which team is his best in terms of personnel and tactics as he continues to cut and change both, but the former Ghana and Borussia Dortmund player insists he has everything under control. “I’m ready [for the World Cup], everyone is ready,” he said last month. “We qualified, that’s why we deserve to be here and we’re going to give it our all. Ghana have proven in the past that we are a tournament team. I know we have to improve, but I’m looking forward to the tournament.

The fact that these words came at the end of a week that saw Ghana beaten 3-0 by Brazil before a narrow win over Nicaragua makes them feel a bit hollow. The general impression is that Addo is still thinking about the best way to establish himself in Qatar and will wait until the last moment to decide. The pool of players available and playing well continues to expand.

In a group with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, a South Korea inspired by Son Heung-min and a Uruguayan side with whom the Black Stars have unfinished business, they can’t afford any weakness, but it’s fair to say that these In recent weeks, the goalkeeping situation has become a problem. Two goalkeepers, Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori, were unable to make the squad due to injuries.