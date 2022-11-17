Xi Jinping did not criticize Canada’s Trudeau, clarifies Chinese Foreign Ministry

China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing supports frank exchanges on an equal footing. (Case)

Beijing:

China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not criticizing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a day after Mr. Jinping was seen confronting Mr. Trudeau at the G20 summit over alleged leaks of a meeting they held.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning told a regular press briefing that Beijing supports frank exchanges as long as they take place on an equal footing, and said the China hoped that Canada would take steps to improve bilateral relations.

“The video you mentioned was indeed a short conversation that the two leaders had during the G20 summit. This is completely normal. I don’t think it should be interpreted as a criticism or an accusation of President Xi,” Mao said.

In video footage released by Canadian broadcasters on Wednesday, a translator of Mr. Jinping can be heard in the video telling Trudeau that “everything we discussed was leaked to the newspaper(s), this is not not appropriate”.

Mr. Jinping goes on to say, in Mandarin, “if there is sincerity, we can communicate well in mutual respect, otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell.”

Mr. Jinping’s displeasure was likely a reference to media reports that Trudeau had raised “serious concerns” about alleged Chinese espionage and “interference” in the Canadian election during his meeting with Mr. Jinping on Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau’s first meeting with the Chinese leader in more than three years. .

“First of all, I want to emphasize that China never interferes in the affairs of other countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao said Thursday.

She did not say whether Trudeau bringing up alleged Chinese interference on Tuesday was the reason for the recorded exchange between the two leaders the next day.

The video captured a rare candid moment for Xi, whose image is carefully curated by Chinese state media.

Ms Mao also said on Thursday that Mr Jinping telling Mr Trudeau “otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell” was not a threat, as the two leaders were engaging in a “normal” exchange and “just expressing their respective positions”.

