Arson charge filed against son: His mom, 82, thought she wouldn’t make it out of St. Paul house fire

An 82-year-old St. Paul woman whose son is accused of setting a fire in their home while she was inside told police she couldn’t breathe or see and didn’t think she’d make it out alive, according to a criminal complaint.

A St. Paul police officer crawled into the home Monday and pulled the woman to safety. She and her husband, who made it out of the house on his own, were taken to the hospital for medical evaluations.

Police arrested the couple’s son, 55-year-old John Joseph Swenson. Swenson lived in the basement of his parents’ home at Birmingham Street and Idaho Avenue.

Surveillance video from across the street showed Swenson outside the house about 9 a.m. Monday, yelling obscenities and hitting the garage door with a pipe, according to the complaint. At 9:47 a.m., video showed him on the side of the house and then walking away. About two minutes later, “signs of smoke become visible from the lower portion of the home,” the complaint said. “A large plume escapes out of the house, as if something has ignited. Flames are later observed from the basement windows.”

St. Paul officer Brady Harrison was about five blocks away when he heard dispatches about the house fire, with a report that at least one person was trapped inside. Harrison was first to arrive and saw Swenson’s 87-year-old father standing outside by the home’s main entrance. He “appeared confused and was covered in black soot from the heavy black smoke that was coming from inside the house,” the complaint said.

Harrison yelled in the house and heard Swenson’s mother call back, but he couldn’t see her due to the thick, black smoke. He crawled inside and found her, bringing her outside. Harrison breathed in smoke as he did and was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the flames. The fire department’s preliminary finding was the fire was intentionally set, most likely on furniture in the basement.

Two people in the area reported they saw one of the couple’s adult sons walking away from the home when the fire started. A responding officer spotted Swenson walking in the area. He handcuffed him and told him he was a suspect in starting a fire at his parents’ house.

“Swenson responded that the officer should ‘just take him to prison’ and he would ‘live the rest of [his] life there,’” the complaint said.

Swenson had a lighter in his pocket and possible soot on his hands, according to the complaint.

At the Ramsey County jail, Swenson told an investigator he’d made his parents breakfast in the morning, and left to go for a walk and buy a pop. He couldn’t tell the investigator what store he went to or what kind of soda he bought, the complaint said. He also said he’d gone to the park to walk around. He asked for an attorney and the investigator ended the interview.

Police were previously called to the Birmingham address on reports that Swenson had started fires, the complaint said.

Swenson’s mother reported in June that her son “was being violent and screaming in the basement,” according to the complaint. Officers saw smoke coming from the basement and Swenson left with a lighter. Swenson said a cigarette rolled into a box had been on fire, but had been extinguished.

In September, a neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from the basement. Swenson told police at the time that he started a fire “for attention,” but didn’t intend to burn the house down, the complaint said.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Swenson Wednesday with first-degree arson of a dwelling in Monday’s fire. During Swenson’s first court appearance, he was ordered to undergo an evaluation for competency to proceed. His attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday.