As teen suicides rise, Amazon tribe bans alcohol, football and music

In the Colombian Amazon, the suicide rate in 2021 was almost double the national average.

–>

Arara, Colombia:

Shocked by a recent wave of teenage suicides, shamans in the Colombian Amazon have placed their remote indigenous village under a three-week “quarantine” free of alcohol, football and music.

This decision was intended to cleanse the colony of “evil spirits” attributed to Western vices that interfere and attempt to divert young natives from their ancestral values.

“I lost my son, my only son,” shaman Ivan Angarita, 40, told AFP in the town of Arara, home to 1,200 people who are members of the indigenous Tikuna group or “People of the Water” as they call themselves.

“One Sunday he encountered the evil spirits, the next day he was found hanging from a branch,” Angarita said of her son’s suicide at age 18.

After the loss of her son as well as her brother-in-law to suicide, Angarita was an enthusiastic supporter of the unusual attempt to purge her village of “evil” influences.

The quarantine began on September 5 with a special nighttime ritual involving smoking tobacco and sipping flower-infused water.

The ceremony to evict malevolent spirits was followed by 20 days of abstention from what are here considered “Western” distractions.

Arara is about 25 kilometers (16 miles) by car from the nearest larger town, Leticia, and another hour’s walk through thick jungle.

A week before the ceremony, a teenage girl and an Arara shaman killed themselves one after the other – the latest victims of a wave of suicides for which there are no official counts.

“Young people are leaving us,” said Loida Angel Ruiz, a 53-year-old teacher from San Martin de Amacayacu, another village in Tikuna affected by the plague.

“They hang themselves, shoot themselves, poison themselves and they die like this because they can’t find a way out,” she told AFP.

Community leaders also point to the influence of alcoholism and drug addiction in a region so close to the border with coca-producing Peru.

‘Neither here nor there’

In the Colombian Amazon, 58% of whose inhabitants are indigenous, the suicide rate in 2021 was 9.87 per 100,000 inhabitants, almost double the national average, according to the national forensic authority.

According to the World Health Organization, one in 100 deaths worldwide is due to suicide.

Among indigenous communities, a higher than average rate was also recorded in Brazil, Peru and French Guiana.

The Tikuna inhabit the Amazon regions of Brazil, Colombia and Peru and are the most populous tribe in the Amazon.

Experts point to a weakening of traditional customs and values, discrimination and disappointment experienced by young people seeking a better life in cities, violent environments and a lack of opportunities at home.

“Children don’t see each other here or there, and that causes a number of frustrations,” said Tania Martinez, a psychologist and professor at the National University of Colombia in Leticia.

It starts at a young age, she said, when children from remote communities move to boarding schools in big cities where discrimination against them is rife.

Many never manage to find work after graduating and are forced to return home without knowing how to fish or farm and struggle with attempts to force them into traditional arranged marriages.

“There is a breakdown in the bond not only between children and parents but also at the family and community level,” Martinez said.

“And the community is where the support network is.”

Arara resident Abel Santos, 50, told AFP that suicide was rare in the village until around 10 years ago, then “sporadic” until the coronavirus pandemic hit and become more common.

“Many of these suicides are related to sexual abuse, domestic violence, also homosexuality that they have to repress because they are afraid or ashamed,” added Martinez.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)