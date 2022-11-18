Asia should not become arena for ‘great power contest’, says Chinese President Xi ahead of APEC summit | Apec Summit

Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena of great-power rivalry, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said, warning of Cold War tensions in a region that is a hotbed of competition between Beijing and Washington.

Xi’s remarks on Thursday preceded Friday’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok, and were an apparent reference to US efforts with allies and regional partners to blunt what it considers such as China’s growing coercive economic and military influence in the region.

“No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” Xi said in written remarks prepared for a summit-related business event.

“We must follow a path of openness and inclusion,” he said in the speech, which was provided by the organizers, adding that the region should not turn into “an arena for a contest of major power”.

“Unilateralism and protectionism must be rejected by all; any attempt to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations must also be rejected by all,” he said.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have been strained in recent years over issues such as tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property theft, the stripping of Hong Kong’s autonomy and territorial disputes over the Sea of Southern China, among others.

In a move that may be seen by Beijing as a rebuke, a senior administration official said US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines’ South China Sea island of Palawan on Tuesday. disputed.

The trip will make Harris the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the island chain adjacent to the Spratly Islands. China has dredged the seabed to build ports and airstrips on the Spratleys, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Xi told his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr at a meeting in Bangkok that the strength of bilateral ties depended on stable relations at sea, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said, referring to disputes over areas of the South China Sea.

Harris will travel to Palawan after attending the Apec meeting, which follows a series of regional summits so far dominated by geopolitical tensions related to the war in Ukraine.

At the G20 meeting in Bali, countries unanimously adopted a statement saying most members condemned the war in Ukraine, but also acknowledging that some countries view the conflict differently. Host Indonesia said the war was the most contentious issue.

Russia is a member of both the G20 and Apec, but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away from the summits. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will represent Putin at Apec.

On Thursday, Apec host Thailand said leaders gathered for the forum should “rise above differences”.

Its foreign minister, Don Pramudwinai, said the meeting of the 21-member bloc “is taking place at a pivotal moment” as the world faces multiple risks. “The cancel mentality…permeates every conversation and every action, [and] makes any compromise impossible,” he said in a statement after a meeting of foreign ministers from the bloc ahead of the main summit. “That’s why Apec this year must rise to these challenges and bring hope to the whole world.”

Xi held a rare summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Bangkok, the first leaders-level meeting between the two countries in nearly three years, after which Kishida said he raised concerns about peace in the Taiwan Strait.

He reaffirmed with Xi that they would reopen dialogue between diplomatic officials and communicate closely, and said the two leaders had agreed that Russia should not use the nuclear option in Ukraine. He declined to say what Xi said on the matter.

China’s CCTV reported that Xi told Kishida that the Taiwan issue involves the political foundation of ties between their two countries and that territorial disputes should be properly handled.

The meeting came a day after tensions simmered in Bali, where Xi slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person for alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting, a rare public display of annoyance from Xi. Trudeau is also in Bangkok.

On Thursday, as leaders prepared for the Apec meeting, neighboring Myanmar’s junta announced an amnesty for 5,774 prisoners, including a Japanese filmmaker, a former British ambassador and an Australian economist and former adviser to the leader. fallen Aung San Suu Kyi. State media said 700 of those released were political prisoners.

Activists and opponents of the military welcomed the amnesty, but warned the world not to be fooled by the junta, which they said was using people as bargaining chips.

At a press conference in Bangkok, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the release as “a silver lining in what is otherwise an incredibly dark time”.