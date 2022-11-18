Find out which companies are making headlines in the midday business.

Bath and body care – Bath & Body Works shares jumped 24% after reporting earnings per share that were more than double what analysts had expected. The retailer also raised its earnings per share forecast for the full year.

Norwegian cruise line – Shares of the cruise stock fell 6% following a double downgrade to an underperforming rating from Credit Suisse. The bank said the shares are trading at a premium and investors may find better value in its cruiser peers.

Macy’s – Macy’s shares rebounded 14% after the department store reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. It also raised its profit forecast for the year, but left its revenue forecast unchanged.

Wholesale BJ’s – Shares fell 6% despite the company reporting beatings on top and bottom earnings and raising its full-year guidance for earnings per share. BJ’s also exceeded expectations for same-store sales.

Ali Baba – The multinational e-commerce company jumped 7.8% after reporting mixed earnings in which it beat profit expectations but missed revenue. It also increased its share buybacks.

Kohls – The retail stock gained 3% after Kohl beat earnings per share expectations in its latest quarterly results, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. Still, the department store chain withdrew its full-year guidance, citing tough economic conditions.

Quest Diagnosis – The lab diagnostics company lost 2.2% after Citi downgraded the stock to sell it from neutral as it sees risks to business growth and growing cost headwinds.

CytomX Therapeutics – The biopharmaceutical company soared 31% after announcing a research project with Regenerate up 0.7%.

Cisco Systems – Cisco added 4.6% following its quarterly report showing beats on the top and bottom lines and a positive forecast.

Target – Target’s stock rose 3%, a day after losing 13%. On Wednesday, the retailer announced that its third-quarter profit fell about 50% and cut its outlook for the fourth quarter. Despite the results, Piper Sandler still thinks the stock is “compelling” and upgraded it from neutral on Thursday to an overweight. Deutsche Bank, however, downgraded Target for not buying.

Traeger – Shares of grill maker Traeger jumped 4.7% on Thursday after Canaccord launched stock coverage with a buy rating, citing brand name recognition in wood pellet grills.

