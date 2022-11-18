Bombshell court filing suggests Sam Bankman-Fried ‘transferred digital assets to Bahamian government’

<!–

FTX claimed that trained CE Sam Bankman-Fried obtained “unauthorized access to FTX systems before transferring ‘digital assets’ to Bahamian regulators.

The filing says evidence suggests Bahamian regulators ordered Bankham-Fried, 30, to access the systems.

Bankham-Fried’s interview with Vox where he expressed his contempt for regulators is cited in the filing, according to CNBC.

In the interview, he said “f*** regulators” adding, “They make everything worse.” They do not protect customers at all.

FTX filed the petition in U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware, saying Bankham-Freid’s alleged conduct puts Bahamian regulators’ claim for recognition as liquidators in the bankruptcy into “serious question.”

The founder of the failing crypto platform, whose collapse cost consumers billions of dollars, admitted that his efforts to appear moral during the company’s heyday were a “dumb game we woke people up to.” Westerners”.

He sensationally claimed that the blame for the FTX disaster lay with Alameda Research, the trading company he founded in 2017 and was run by his on-and-off lover, Harry Potter enthusiast Caroline Ellison.

Bankman-Fried (pictured) moved $10 billion in money from FTX clients to crypto trading firm Alameda Research as investors withdrew $6 billion from the crypto platform last week

Bankman-Fried, which held a majority stake in Alameda, installed Ellison, 28, as CEO of the multibillion-dollar fund in October 2021 despite his limited business experience.

He appears to accept that FTX lent Alameda billions of dollars in customer money without their knowledge or permission. The crisis at FTX was sparked when customers rushed to withdraw their funds, but the company was unable to pay.

Bankman-Fried, 30, lived in a $40 million penthouse in the Bahamas, a tax haven, with Ellison in a 10-person “polycule” making up his inner circle of FTX and Alameda executives.

He made his latest round of sensational comments in an interview about a car crash with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper.

This is a developing story.