Buffalo Tops shooting suspect Payton Gendron expected to plead guilty

The man suspected of killing 10 people in a racially motivated attack at a Buffalo grocery store in May is expected to plead guilty to the state charges, two attorneys for the families of the victims said Thursday. Payton Gendron, 19, plans to plead guilty to 25 counts on Monday, said attorney John Elmore, who represents two of the families of the victims. They were notified in recent weeks of the planned plea, which was offered by Gendron’s defense attorney and waives the right of appeal, Elmore said.

Gendron’s attorney, Daniel Dubois, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

In late May, a grand jury indicted Gendron on 25 counts, including domestic terrorism and murder as a hate crime. A separate federal hate crimes case, which could carry the death penalty if Gendron is convicted, is pending.

Police say Gendron meticulously planned the shooting to target black people under a racist ideology called the “great replacement” theory, driving three hours from his hometown of Conklin, NY, to the Tops Friendly Markets in a predominantly black section of Buffalo. Wearing a bulletproof vest and brandishing a semi-automatic rifle, authorities said he opened fire in the parking lot and inside the store, shooting 13 people, 11 of them black.

Gendron reportedly posted a 180-page racist screed online before the attack and broadcast the shooting live. He surrendered to police and when arraigned pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges.

Gendron is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Monday, according to Kait Munro, spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Munro declined to comment further, citing a gag order issued by the judge for the prosecution and defense in the case.

Elmore said the guilty plea in the state case, which he says will result in a life sentence without the possibility of parole, could be a “present card” in the federal case, where Gendron faces the death penalty. . Capital punishment is prohibited in New York.

“Faced with overwhelming evidence, he doesn’t have many cards to play,” Elmore said.

Another attorney for several of the families, Terrence Connors, confirmed that Gendron is expected to plead guilty next week.

For the families of the victims, the advocacy represents a “step towards their march for justice”, Elmore said, although they want to see accountability from other parties they hold accountable, including social media platforms and the manufacturer of the weapon and the bulletproof vest. The families are also pushing New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) to sign a bill to update the state’s 150-year-old wrongful death law, which limits the amount of compensation that families can receive.

At a news conference Thursday about a snowstorm sweeping through Buffalo, Hochul reacted to news of the expected guilty plea, saying the victims’ families “need justice.”

“The pain is still raw,” Hochul said. “It’s going to be difficult for the families as the legal proceedings continue and they have to relive the horror they went through because of the loss of a loved one, but the system has to work and these families deserve justice. .”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown welcomed the call when asked for his reaction at the press conference.

“It’s going to be tough on the families – it will reopen that wound, but I think it’s good that this individual is pleading guilty,” Brown said.