Check Out Jenna Ortega’s Gothic Bride Look for Wednesday’s Premiere

Jenna Ortega dressed to kill on the red carpet.

The Wednesday The star apparently channeled her Addams Family persona for the Netflix series premiere in Los Angeles on November 16, wearing a gothic wedding dress that looked straight out of a Tim Burton film. Which turned out to be very fitting considering he directed several episodes of the new show.

Jenna’s spooky look consisted of a black strappy dress with lace detailing on the strapless neckline and a thigh-high slit. The bold design was fresh off the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 runway.

The 20-year-old’s accessories added to the ghoulish vibe of the outfit, as she styled the dress with black platform Mary Janes and a matching blush veil. Thick black eyeliner and tousled hair were the finishing touches to her overall look.

Lately, Jenna has been paying homage to Wednesday with her bold fashion choices, opting for all-black outfits that pack a punch.