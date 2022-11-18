Christina Ricci shares how Wednesday’s cast saw the war in Ukraine

Christine Ricci shares a scary experience.

The actress, who plays the mysterious new character Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix Wednesday series, explained how a global tragedy affected the filming of the series.

After E! News asked if Ricci had “any filming stories,” the actress shared the cast was filming in Romania when the Russian president Vladimir Poutine announced an invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The war has since killed at least 38,000 people and displaced at least 14 million, according to Reuters.

“We were seven miles from that plant that almost blew up, the nuclear plant that almost blew up,” Ricci exclusively told E! New. “So it was a little tense. But we were all bound by how quickly our government would get us out of there if something crazy happened.”

film on Wednesday began in September 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, and ended the following March.