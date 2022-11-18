Cramer says to fire Disney CEO Bob Chapek; fix ‘checklist from hell’

Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney (DIS) to oust CEO Bob Chapek and clean up the company’s ugly track record. Chapek is “unable to run a fantastic business,” Jim said. “Let’s say it was an NFL team and the team was losing. … We need someone new at Disney. It is the responsibility. Look, if you fire Bob Chapek, you’ll score 25 points. Disney posted wide misses in fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, in part due to mounting losses in its direct-to-consumer segment, which includes streaming. The poor results prompted the Club to call for a change in management shortly after the November 8 quarterly release, and Jim doubled down on his position at Thursday’s “monthly meeting” for members. Acknowledging that he has been a long-time Disney fan, Jim said he would consider adding to Club’s position if the stock price fell below $90. However, he cautioned that just because the company has an iconic franchise doesn’t mean it has stock of equal quality. Shares of Disney closed at $91.45 apiece on Thursday, down nearly 41% year-to-date. Jim blasted Chapek’s prioritization of Disney+, the company’s namesake streaming service, over its theme parks. “The balance sheet, crushed by the need to make Disney+ profitable, as if nothing had changed since the initial profitability target in 2024, must be corrected. This balance sheet is the balance sheet of hell.” He also called on Disney to be humble in conceding mistakes, both with how it handled the quarter and the decision to hire Chapek in the first place. “When someone screws up as much as this guy, you’re like, okay, we made a mistake, we picked the wrong guy,” Jim said. “This is

the NFL, people. It's how much people get paid, and more." (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long DIS. See here for a full list of stocks.)