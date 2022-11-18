‘Cruel’ for Greg Abbott to take illegal aliens by bus to Sanctuary City Philadelphia

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Senator-elect John Fetterman of Pennsylvania (D), said Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) was playing ‘political games’ which are ‘cruel’ by sending the first bus full of cross-border workers and illegal aliens at the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, as Breitbart News revealed in exclusive footage, a busload of commuters and illegal aliens arrived in Philadelphia, where District Attorney Larry Krasner – backed by billionaire George Soros – said they would be “proudly” welcomed.

“Philadelphia remains a sanctuary city, and we will proudly welcome those sent here by [Gov. Abbott]”, Krasner wrote on Twitter. “However, whoever coerced or defrauded these migrants will be held accountable under the law.”

Gisele Fetterman, who first arrived in the United States from Brazil as an illegal alien, wrote that she wished she had been there when the migrant bus arrived. She also attacked Abbott for its operation that sends border commuters and illegal aliens to sanctuary jurisdictions.

“I wish I could have been there to receive you. I hope you find kindness and a soft landing point after your long and arduous journey,” Gisele Fetterman wrote. “…Abbott’s political games are cruel but I’m proud that Philly welcomes migrants with food, water, shelter, kindness and open arms.”

During the election campaign, Gisele and John Fetterman repeatedly contradicted accounts of how the Brazil native arrived in the United States illegally. While the Fettermans said Gisèle first arrived at age seven, this has been contradicted in previous reports and ad campaigns that claimed she arrived at age nine.

The cost to Philadelphia taxpayers is expected to be high if migrant buses continue to arrive.

In New York, another sanctuary jurisdiction where Abbott has sent busloads of migrants, taxpayers are expected to pay a bill “at least” $600 million over the course of a year to subsidize social services, free housing, public school places and overall infrastructure costs due to the influx of illegal immigrants.

Abbott’s plan to send migrant buses to sanctuary jurisdictions was implemented to help Texas shift the financial burden of President Joe Biden’s record levels of illegal immigration to the US-Mexico border.

It is estimated that more than 5.5 million border commuters and illegal aliens have arrived at the southern border since Biden took office, and the administration welcomes at least 6,200 into American communities every day.

