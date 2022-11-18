Crypto Exchange Binance Suspends Solana USDC and USDT Deposits

The major cause was the talk regarding Alameda contemplating the sale of its SOL assets.

This comes after crypto.com blocked USDC and USDT withdrawals and deposits for SOL.

The price of SOL decreased by 4% following the news. According to CMC, the price of Solana (SOL) went down all the way up to $13.08. This recent blow to SOL just makes a bad bear market more drowning.

Over the last week, cryptocurrency values have plummeted due to the FTX breakdown and subsequent bankruptcy declaration. While Bitcoin (BTC) price is at $16,523, the FTX Token (FTT) price is now at $1.59, up 0.98% in the previous 24 hours. In the previous week, the value of FTX tokens plummeted by 95 percent.

Several Exchanges Suspend SOL Deposits

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced it will be temporarily halting deposits of USDC (SOL) and USDT (SOL). Adding to the list of prominent cryptocurrency exchanges that have halted Solana transactions, Binance has done the same. Both OKEx and Bybit, along with crypto.com, have declared that they would be suspending USDC and USDT deposits immediately.

