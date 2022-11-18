Crypto Investor Saw Serious ‘Red Flags’ With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and Managing Director of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, during a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee hearing in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Serious red flags around Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX have emerged even before the launch of the now-beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange, according to an early potential investor. Alex Pack, now a managing partner at New York-based venture capital firm Hack VC, said he met Bankman-Fried in 2018. At the time, the entrepreneur had yet to found FTX and was seeking funding to another company he started, Alameda. To research. Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO of FTX last Friday as the crypto firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. collapsed within days amid a liquidity crunch and allegations that it was misusing client funds. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are investigating what happened, according to the Wall Street Journal.

And on Thursday, newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III said in a U.S. bankruptcy court filing that “in his 40 years of legal and restructuring experience” had never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete lack of trustworthy control”. financial information as it occurred here.” Back in 2018, Bankman-Fried was a relatively unknown founder looking for a deal in the emerging crypto market. Pack said Bankman-Fried was seeking “single-digit millions” in equity from Pack’s former crypto firm, Dragonfly Capital, which he co-founded. Dragonfly is an early-stage tech company that invests in blockchain technology and was at the time a $100 million fund looking to help crypto startups. Pack, who has nine years of experience in the space, previously served as director of network investment at Bain Capital Ventures, a partner at AngelList and worked at Arbor Ventures in Hong Kong. At first, Pack said, everything seemed fine. “I was captivated by him for the first month until he showed us everything”, describing him as “incredibly intelligent and charismatic”. Over a period of about five to six months, Pack said, he and his team met with Bankman-Fried more than a dozen times. But after extensive due diligence, Pack said everyone came to the same conclusion. “After spending months with him, we realized his risk taking was abysmal,” Pack told CNBC. “We looked at it and saw red flags – too much risk.” Pack provided CNBC with copies of a WeChat history he had with Bankman-Fried in 2018 and 2019 that shows the two discussing a potential deal. But as Pack’s team did their due diligence, he said the alarm bells had gone off. Alameda’s balance sheet showed “an unusual massive loss of over $10 million, very quickly,” according to Pack. Pack said it appeared to be a commercial error or a series of commercial errors. And there was ambiguity around the losses. “We could never figure out: was it fraud, was it massive risk taking, was it a bunch of honest mistakes?”