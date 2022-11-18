Crypto Investor Saw Serious ‘Red Flags’ With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and Managing Director of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, during a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee hearing in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Serious red flags around Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX have emerged even before the launch of the now-beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange, according to an early potential investor.
Alex Pack, now a managing partner at New York-based venture capital firm Hack VC, said he met Bankman-Fried in 2018. At the time, the entrepreneur had yet to found FTX and was seeking funding to another company he started, Alameda. To research.
Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO of FTX last Friday as the crypto firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. collapsed within days amid a liquidity crunch and allegations that it was misusing client funds. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are investigating what happened, according to the Wall Street Journal.
And on Thursday, newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III said in a U.S. bankruptcy court filing that “in his 40 years of legal and restructuring experience” had never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete lack of trustworthy control”. financial information as it occurred here.”
Back in 2018, Bankman-Fried was a relatively unknown founder looking for a deal in the emerging crypto market.
Pack said Bankman-Fried was seeking “single-digit millions” in equity from Pack’s former crypto firm, Dragonfly Capital, which he co-founded. Dragonfly is an early-stage tech company that invests in blockchain technology and was at the time a $100 million fund looking to help crypto startups. Pack, who has nine years of experience in the space, previously served as director of network investment at Bain Capital Ventures, a partner at AngelList and worked at Arbor Ventures in Hong Kong.
At first, Pack said, everything seemed fine.
“I was captivated by him for the first month until he showed us everything”, describing him as “incredibly intelligent and charismatic”.
Over a period of about five to six months, Pack said, he and his team met with Bankman-Fried more than a dozen times. But after extensive due diligence, Pack said everyone came to the same conclusion.
“After spending months with him, we realized his risk taking was abysmal,” Pack told CNBC. “We looked at it and saw red flags – too much risk.”
Pack provided CNBC with copies of a WeChat history he had with Bankman-Fried in 2018 and 2019 that shows the two discussing a potential deal. But as Pack’s team did their due diligence, he said the alarm bells had gone off. Alameda’s balance sheet showed “an unusual massive loss of over $10 million, very quickly,” according to Pack.
Pack said it appeared to be a commercial error or a series of commercial errors. And there was ambiguity around the losses.
“We could never figure out: was it fraud, was it massive risk taking, was it a bunch of honest mistakes?”
“Bleeding Money”
Another red flag, according to Pack, was that Bankman-Friend allegedly concealed the existence of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange at that time. He said his team discovered Alameda “has been bleeding money to pay FTX.”
“We asked him ‘what’s going on here?’” Pack said. “Pretty nonchalantly, he said, ‘I don’t remember if I told you I had this swap idea. For this reason, I spent most of my time on it, so we neglected the core business. ” “
“There were a lot of things he wanted or didn’t want to share. There was a clear pattern of massive hidden risk,” Pack said. “He never really showed the Alameda books to a future investor – that’s where all the bad stuff was happening.”
In a series of tweets in August 2020, Bankman-Fried appears to have told a different version of events, without naming the parties involved. Pack said the tweets referred to the Dragonfly deal.
“They have expressed interest in Alameda and a desire to help it grow,” said a tweet from Bankman-Fried. “They understood the business. Alameda never took on an outside investor, but it seemed like a good opportunity.”
Bankman-Fried tweeted that it was actually his team that rejected the offer, which was about a third of Alameda’s valuation.
“They didn’t react well when we said no, and we were surprised. Like, of course, we said no! They only offered 1/3 of our offer,” according to the tweet. After further talks to salvage the deal, “we finally told them no. They told us no, and we didn’t really know how to react to that, so we just stopped responding.”
A Bankman-Fried spokesperson did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
Pack said the rejection came back to haunt him. He would later learn that he was excluded from future transactions in which Bankman-Fried was involved. Although he told other venture capitalists what happened, he said he did not disclose anything publicly.
Pack said he didn’t let the experience slow him down.
Earlier this year, Hack VC announced a $200 million “Crypto Seed Fund” for investments in crypto, Web3 and blockchain startups.
Today, when looking back on his dealings with Bankman-Fried, Pack sees what happened as foreshadowing the collapse of FTX.
“It was clearly like four years ago this guy was hiding serious stuff and taking incredible risks with other people’s money,” Pack said. “And now he appears to have done the exact same thing on a larger, catastrophic scale.”
